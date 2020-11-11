Real Madrid News Roundup: Juventus superstar tipped for Blancos switch, club want Kylian Mbappe for cut-price fee, and more — 11th November 2020

The international break could not have come at a better time for Real Madrid as they are currently in the midst of a terrible run of form. Despite wins over Inter Milan and Barcelona this year, the Blancos have already registered losses to Cadiz, Shakhtar Donetsk, and most recently, an embarrassing 4-1 defeat away to Valencia.

To make matters worse, they are now set to be without Casemiro and Eden Hazard after testing positive for COVID-19, and Fede Valverde is set for a month on the sidelines after picking up an injury during their defeat to Los Che. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Dani Carvajal issues a message of support for Zinedine Zidane

Dani Carvajal in action for Real Madrid

Despite Zinedine Zidane being under fire in recent weeks due to their questionable results, Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal reiterated that the squad is with the Frenchman 'to the death'.

There has been talk of the 48-year-old's job being in jeopardy due to the ongoing 'crisis' at the club. Real Madrid have managed to pick up just four points out of a possible nine in the UEFA Champions League and are only one defeat away from levelling their tally from last year's LaLiga Santander campaign.

Speaking on his manager, the Spaniard expressed;

"We [Real Madrid squad] are with the coach [Zinedine Zidane] to the death, with the club, with the team-mates that we have next to us, and the philosophy of the coach, is that we are all together, that we all go in the same direction and that's what he has done during all the years that he has been here."

Maurizio Zamparini tips Paulo Dybala for Real Madrid move

Former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini says it is 'blasphemous' for Paulo Dybala to be sitting on Juventus' bench. The Argentine is said to be unhappy with his lack of involvement under new manager Andrea Pirlo, and with his contract coming to an end soon, there is immense speculation regarding a potential move away.

Speaking on his former player, Zamparini remarked;

"[Paulo] Dybala on the bench is blasphemous. He has to go to Real [Madrid]. I'm still convinced [that Dybala will become the new Lionel Messi]. He's a champion but also a very good guy. Him not starting is blasphemy. He should have followed my advice for the last three years, which was to leave Juve."

OFFICIAL: Paulo Dybala has been named the MVP of the 2019-20 Serie A season 🥇 pic.twitter.com/5MAR4r3iI7 — Goal (@goal) August 4, 2020

The 79-year-old added,

"He plays fantasy football, he's more suited to Real Madrid or Barcelona, but he has always told me that he’s happy at Juve. We haven’t spoken for a while, but I'd give him that same advice now. He's a champion, not a backup. Juve already have Cristiano Ronaldo, and with him there I'd advise Paulo to become number one somewhere else."

Dybala, who is known to be a reported target for Real Madrid, has accumulated just over 300 minutes of football in the 2020/21 campaign so far for Juventus.

Real Madrid want Kylian Mbappe for cut-price fee

Speaking of Real Madrid's targets, perhaps no player is as coveted for the Blancos as Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is, at the age of 21, already one of the best players in the world and is one of Real Madrid's most desired players in the transfer market. With the French superstar's deal set to expire in the summer of 2022, Real Madrid could tempt PSG with an offer come summer should the Parisiens fail to extend his contract.

1969 - Kylian Mbappé is the 1st French player to score at least 30 goals in a calendar year in Ligue 1 since Hervé Revelli in 1969 (31 goals). Peroxide. @KMbappe @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/1ZTCzEaSJm — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 21, 2019

A report from Eurosport Spain [via Foot Mercato] claims that Florentino Perez and co will offer the French champions a fee of about €120m, which is significantly lower than the €180m they paid for his services from AS Monaco. It remains to be seen if PSG will accept this offer.

