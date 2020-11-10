'Something unforeseen can happen' — PSG chief Leonardo responds to Cristiano Ronaldo speculation amidst Juventus uncertainty

PSG could potentially make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo should Juventus put their superstar forward up for sale this summer, as per Leonardo, the Parisiens' director of football.

The Juventus star's future has been a subject of speculation in recent times, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cristiano Ronaldo's wages of £28m-a-year is another major talking point during the ongoing financial crisis.

The Bianconeri have been hit by the pandemic and will reportedly look to put Cristiano Ronaldo up for sale in the hope of recouping some of the €117m they invested in him, with the likes of PSG interested.

PSG's Leonardo refuses to rule out move for Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo

The Juventus star could potentially leave the club come summer

Addressing the speculation surrounding a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo come summer, Leonardo responded;

"Today in football we do not know what will happen. Maybe tomorrow Cristiano Ronaldo wakes up and says I want to go play elsewhere. Who can buy him? It's a closed circle. PSG enters this circle. Usually it is about opportunities, situations. The transfer window, we have to prepare for it and that's what we do. We have our priorities, our lists, but something unforeseen can happen."

4 - @Cristiano has scored in each of his first four Serie A games this season - in the three points for a win era, only one @juventusfc player has found the net in his first four seasonal games: Paulo Dybala in 2017/18. Charged.#SerieA #LazioJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 8, 2020

Speaking on his side's transfer business, the PSG chief added,

Advertisement

"Last year we lost between 15 and 20 per cent and this year it will be more. But honestly, at PSG, there is the capacity and the means to overcome the crisis. The other clubs will perhaps have more difficulty to overcome the crisis. But the ambition here is always enormous."

The Juventus star has been in superb form this year, and has been on a scoring streak since his return to action after having tested positive for COVID-19. However, Cristiano Ronaldo could be out of action once again as Andrea Pirlo confirmed that he picked up an ankle injury during their 1-1 draw against Lazio.

61 - Cristiano #Ronaldo is the fastest player to score 50 goals in Serie A (61 appearances) - among the players who made their debut since 1994/95. Sprinter.#JuventusLazio #SerieA pic.twitter.com/Fy6hQ6xW4W — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 20, 2020

Speaking on his star forward, the Juventus manager revealed;

"[Cristiano] Ronaldo is a key player not only for us but for all the teams he has played for. Unfortunately he had an ankle problem and was forced to leave the field."

Cristiano Ronaldo managed to fire the Bianconeri to two successive Serie A titles in his two years at the club and broke a host of records in Serie A. That being said, Juventus' lack of success in the UEFA Champions League has been a major talking point of his spell in Turin.

Advertisement

Also read: 5 Greatest career achievements of Cristiano Ronaldo