Real Madrid News Roundup: France legend tips Kylian Mbappe for Blancos switch, Sergio Ramos being eyed by European giants, and more — 1st November 2020

Real Madrid returned to winning ways after a rather underwhelming couple of weeks with an emphatic 4-1 win over Huesca at home. Goals from Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, and the most expensive signing in their history, Eden Hazard, were enough to see off the visitors and register a confidence-boosting win after a few forgettable results.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the club's business in the transfer market in the coming windows and here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Robert Pires claims Kylian Mbappe should join Real Madrid

Former Gunners and France legend Robert Pires believes Kylian Mbappe should join Real Madrid. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is arguably the most coveted young footballers in the world and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for quite a while, with Liverpool also registering an interest in signing him.

However, Pires has advised the 21-year-old to move to Real Madrid should he wish to continue progressing as a player.

1969 - Kylian Mbappé is the 1st French player to score at least 30 goals in a calendar year in Ligue 1 since Hervé Revelli in 1969 (31 goals). Peroxide. @KMbappe @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/1ZTCzEaSJm — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 21, 2019

Speaking on Mbappe's future, the 47-year-old expressed;

"Of course. I'm French, I like Paris Saint-Germain and I'd like him [Kylian Mbappe] to stay in Ligue 1. But if he wants to keep growing as a player, he should sign for Real Madrid."

His current contract comes to an end in 2022, after which he could potentially make a switch to the Spanish capital.

No winter signings for Los Blancos

Real Madrid star Jovic could be sold in the winter

It came as a shock that Real Madrid went an entire summer without a single signing, making it the first such summer in 40 years that they haven't added to their squad. This trend could continue as MARCA report that Real Madrid are unlikely to make any signings in the winter as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Amidst an expected fiscal loss of nearly £200m, they are not set to sign any new players, but will involve themselves in the market to sell the likes of Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, and other squad players. Another major reason for this is the currently ongoing renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu, which is set to cost them up to £500m.

Real Madrid at a risk of losing Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos could potentially part ways with the club as his contract is set to come to an end at the 2020/21 campaign. While he is keen to sign a new deal at the club, the centre-back is holding out for a two-year deal at the club, while Blancos chief Florentino Perez is only willing to offer the 34-year-old a one year extension.

17 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has become the third player in @LaLigaEN history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustín ‘Piru’ Gaínza (19) and Carlos Alonso, ‘Santillana’ (17). Captain. pic.twitter.com/C26iGStrrQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

It has been reported that the likes of Juventus and PSG are closely monitoring the Spaniard's situation and could make a move for Ramos if he fails to agree a new deal at the club and sign him on a free transfer. David Beckham-led Inter Miami are also in the fray for Ramos' signature should he want an MLS switch, and the club are also said to be open to offering him a two-year deal, making it an attractive proposition for the legendary Spanish defender.

