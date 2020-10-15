Real Madrid News Roundup: Juventus ready to include Cristiano Ronaldo in world-record deal for Blancos target, club considering termination of wonderkid's loan spell, and more — 15 October 2020

Defending Spanish champions Real Madrid began the 2020/21 LaLiga campaign in fine form. After being held to a 0-0 draw away at Real Sociedad, Los Blancos went on to win their next three fixtures, and are currently atop LaLiga's standings with a possible ten points out of 12.

Real Madrid endured a strange summer window which saw them part ways with over ten players. More importantly, they refused to sign a single player for the first-team, making it the first such summer in four decades which didn't see any new additions to the Real Madrid squad.

However, the rumour mill is still in full flow, and there is a lot of speculation regarding their transfer business in the future. Let's take a look at some of the latest stories surrounding Real Madrid.

Juventus ready to include Cristiano Ronaldo in world-record deal for Kylian Mbappe

France superstar Kylian Mbappe

Italian outlet Tuttosport [via DailyMail] claim that Juventus are set to launch an eye-watering £360m bid for French star Kylian Mbappe next summer. This would comfortably smash the current world record fee held by the superstar's teammate, Neymar.

The report states that as Juventus are aware that it would be difficult to accommodate both the France superstar and Cristiano Ronaldo, who turns 36 next year, so the Bianconeri will include the Portuguese in any deal for Mbappe.

1969 - Kylian Mbappé is the 1st French player to score at least 30 goals in a calendar year in Ligue 1 since Hervé Revelli in 1969 (31 goals). Peroxide. @KMbappe @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/1ZTCzEaSJm — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 21, 2019

This comes as a blow to Real Madrid, who have long admired the World Cup winner. The 21-year-old has been tipped for a Real Madrid move for years now and came close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of his move to Paris. Ex-Real Madrid great Ronaldo has been linked with a move to PSG several times in the past, and could indeed move to the French capital should Mbappe move to Juventus instead of Zinedine Zidane's side.

Advertisement

Real Madrid consider terminating Kubo's loan

On-loan Real Madrid star Kubo

David Alonso of La Brujula del deporte, Real Madrid are considering the termination of Takefusa Kubo's loan spell at Villarreal. The Japanese star was in high demand in the summer with clubs such as Sevilla, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Ajax, and several others interested in his services. But the Blancos were impressed by Unai Emery's plan for him and chose to send him to Villarreal.

However, after just 55 minutes of action so far and no starts, Real Madrid are reportedly unhappy with Kubo's lack of minutes and could recall him from his loan spell with the Yellow Submarine. The report states that should the Japanese international's situation not improve in the coming weeks, Real Madrid will pull the plug on his loan deal.

Advertisement

Los Blancos still consider Sergio Reguilon as part of long-term plan

Spurs' new left-back Reguilon

Despite being voted as LaLiga Santander's best left-back last year, Sergio Reguilon was surprisingly sold to Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal in the summer as he joined Gareth Bale in a move from Madrid to North London. However, Real Madrid still consider the 23-year-old as part of their long-term project.

105 - Sergio Reguilón had more touches in the opposition box than any other LaLiga defender in 2019/20 in all competitions (105). Turbo. pic.twitter.com/GnvW2AUWda — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 15, 2020

This is as per a report from Calciomercato, who claim that Real Madrid could use the buy-back clause that exists in Reguilon's contract at Tottenham Hotspur. The Spaniard reportedly hoped to remain at the Bernabeu this summer but due to both Marcelo and Ferland Mendy, his playing time could have been affected significantly. Real Madrid also have a first-refusal option for Reguilon.

Advertisement

Also read: Croatia 1-2 France: 5 Talking Points as Kylian Mbappe's late winner gives Les Bleus narrow win over Vatreni | UEFA Nations League 2020/21