It was a chaotic 90 minutes of football for Real Madrid once again as they endured a shocking 4-1 loss away at Valencia in LaLiga Santander. The Blancos appeared to return to winning ways with two successive victories in LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League on the back of a few questionable results across both fronts.

However, their momentum came crashing down once again after a horrific loss against Javi Gracia's Los Che. The champions now sit in fourth place with 16 points from their eight LaLiga games, and have another tricky away fixture against Villarreal on the horizon. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Benzema's former agent criticizes Raphael Varane

Varane scored an own goal against Valencia

It's safe to say that Raphael Varane is currently in the midst of a poor spell of games for Real Madrid. The Frenchman, who has been a key member of Real Madrid's all-conquering sides over the last few years, has committed a string of high-profile errors, stretching back to his horror show against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the UCL last year.

Their game against Valencia saw another error from Varane after he appeared to deflect the ball into his own net from a Los Che cross. Karim Benzema's former agent, Karim Djaziri, who represented the Frenchman for 15 years, took to social media to highlight Varane's poor performances. He tweeted after the game, saying;

"Since the Man City match, he's [Raphael Varane] been a shadow of himself."

Depuis le match de Man city c’est l’ombre de lui même — Karim Djaziri (@KDjaziri) November 8, 2020

The centre-back also scored an own goal during Real Madrid's shocking 3-2 loss against Shakhtar Donetsk in their UCL opener this year.

Real Madrid hit with crucial injury blows

If the scoreline of Real Madrid's terrible loss at Valencia was not bad enough, there might be more bad news for Los Blancos to be worried about. Star striker Karim Benzema, who scored their only goal of the game with a riveting finish, appeared to be in great discomfort and missed the last 15 minutes of their clash against Los Che.

Mariano y Kroos por Benzema y Valverde. Benzema se va lesionado. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) November 8, 2020

Although it hasn't been confirmed by the club, the French legend is reported to have a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, the champions' midfield is set to be depleted even further with Fede Valverde set for a spell on the sidelines. The Uruguayan suffered a fracture to the posterior tibial spine as per a report from COPE, and could be set to miss a month of action for the Blancos.

Traducción: más de un mes de baja.



Más problemas para Zidane. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) November 9, 2020

This news comes less than three days after Casemiro testing positive for COVID-19, due to which he is also set to miss a few games for Real Madrid. Both Benzema and Valverde were both subbed off in the second half at the Mestalla.

