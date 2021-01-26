Real Madrid News Roundup: Los Blancos to face stiff competition for German ace, attacker completes medical, and more - 26th January 2021

Real Madrid will hope to close the gap on Atletico Madrid in La Liga when they face Levante on Saturday. Let's take a look at the latest Real Madrid news from 26th January 2021:

Martin Odegaard completes Arsenal medical

Arsenal are a step closer to signing Martin Odegaard after the Norwegian international passed his medical ahead of move to the Emirates.

Real Madrid have decided to loan Odegaard out for the rest of the season. Odegaard struggled to get into the lineup on a regular basis, managing just seven La Liga appearances this season.

Odegaard started in just three La Liga games of the seven, and he wasn’t manager Zinedine Zidane’s preferred option in attack. Real Madrid will hope he can get a good run of games at Arsenal and get some experience of playing in a more physical league.

Odegaard’s arrival will be a boost for Arsenal, who have struggled for creativity more often than not this season, and find themselves 11th in the league table.

Martin Odegaard has passed his Arsenal medical and is set to join the club on loan from Real Madrid ✅ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 26, 2021

Real Madrid to face stiff competition for Florian Neuhaus

Florian Neuhaus’ stock continues to rise in Europa after his consistent performances for Borussia Monchengladbach. The German has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

As per German website Sport1, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are expected to compete for Neuhaus this summer.

Bild had earlier reported that Neuhaus has a release clause somewhere around €40 million that will take effect from this summer, and he is likely to have a lot of suitors for that price.

Real Madrid are said to be in the race as they have an ageing midfield in Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, and see Neuhaus as a viable long-term replacement.

Mourinho explains what on loan Real Madrid star needs to do for game time

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is currently having a forgettable spell at Tottenham Hotspur, as he has failed to get into the team on a regular basis.

Bale signed for Spurs on a season-long loan deal, and was expected to help the north London outfit challenge for the title. However, the Welshman has not been able to impress.

The 31-year old’s contract with Real Madrid runs until 2022, so he might still have a future at Real Madrid if Los Blancos sack Zidane and replace him with someone else.

Before that, though, he will have to get into the Spurs team to stand any chance of resurrecting his career at the Bernabeu next season.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, who has barely used Bale, said:

“The most important thing for him is to be consistent in training, at high intensity without any problems, and when a player is consistent in training then the player is ready, not to be given minutes but to earn minutes.”