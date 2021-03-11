Real Madrid News Roundup: Major update on Blancos defender's future, David Alaba's agent responds to Barcelona speculation, and more — 11th March, 2021

Real Madrid continue their preparations as they're set to face Elche at home in LaLiga Santander ahead of a crucial clash against Atalanta Bergamo in the UEFA Champions League. The Blancos have been boosted by Eden Hazard's return to training and with Karim Benzema also having returned to their matchday squad, their injury situation is certainly getting better with each passing week.

Ahead of their upcoming fixture, here is a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Interest in Franck Kessie played down

Real Madrid are one of the many clubs believed to be interested in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie this summer. The Ivorian midfielder will have just a year left on his current deal at the end of the campaign and has garnered interest from several top European clubs including the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and others.

However, Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano has played down these rumours, claiming that there is no truth to them. Romano also categorically ruled out Tottenham Hotspur as a candidate to try and sign Kessie. AC Milan are said to be working on renewing his contract as they view him as the future of the club, and Kessie could potentially go on to make his UCL debut with them next season.

David Alaba's agent responds to Barcelona speculation

Bayern Munich superstar David Alaba has been widely linked with a summer move to one of Barcelona or Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract. While Los Blancos have been tipped as his destination of choice, newly-elected Blaugrana president Joan Laporta is believed to be keen on signing the Austrian.

Amidst reports that Alaba has reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona ahead of a summer move, the defender's agent, Pini Zahavi, has come out to deny these claims.

Pini Zahavi, agent of David Alaba, to Goal: “There’s no verbal agreement with Barcelona. The news is NOT true”. The only club that reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Alaba is Real Madrid, as reported... but it’s not signed yet. 🔴🇦🇹 #Alaba https://t.co/4TFIavQlyu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2021

This could mean that a potential move to Real Madrid could still be on the cards for Alaba, with the futures of both Sergio Ramos and now Raphael Varane up in the air. The Spaniard is out of contract this summer and could be the player that Alaba replaces should he complete a move to the Spanish capital.

Update on Dani Ceballos' future at Real Madrid

A new report from Spain claims that Dani Ceballos will be given an opportunity to impress Zinedine Zidane in pre-season come summer before a final decision on his future. The Spaniard has been on loan at Arsenal for a second successive year and has been a relatively important player for the Gunners, making 29 appearances across all competitions this year.

Arsenal do not have an option to purchase him permanently this summer, due to which it remains to be seen where Ceballos will play his football next season. He is still believed to be hopeful of breaking into Real Madrid's first team set-up and will prioritise a return to his parent club over extending his campaign in North London. Zidane is also reported to be aware of the fact that Ceballos is performing at a high level in the Premier League.

Real Madrid to allow Raphael Varane to depart

Los Blancos will consider listening to offers for Raphael Varane should he make it clear that he wants out of the club, as per Spanish outlet AS. The Frenchman's future is unclear as he is into the final 15 months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid are adamant that they will not lose him for free in 2022.

Although they are keen to keep him at the club in the long run, they Real Madrid will not stand in his way should he want to try a new challenge elsewhere.

200 - Raphaël Varane 🇫🇷 will make 200th start in @LaLigaEN. Only Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 (118) has made more starts for Real Madrid than him under Zinedine Zidane 🇫🇷 (116, level with Toni Kroos🇩🇪). Confidence. pic.twitter.com/wQenOUR9vx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 15, 2020

They will listen to offers and plot moves for his potential replacements as well as per the report. Manchester United appear to be very keen to take him to Old Trafford, while Chelsea and other clubs continue to monitor his situation.

