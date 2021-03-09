Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos considering shock move for Manchester City superstar, major update on Kylian Mbappe pursuit, and more | 9th March, 2021

Real Madrid continue their preparations to take on Elche at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium at the weekend. The Blancos will look to keep the pressure on Atletico Madrid as well as Barcelona, who overtook Zinedine Zidane's side after their 1-1 draw against Los Rojiblancos. They are then scheduled to return to European action as they are set for the second leg of their tie against Atalanta.

Ahead of their upcoming fixture, here is a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Eden Hazard returns to training

Deportivo Alavés v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Amidst a campaign which has been blighted by over 40 injuries so far, Real Madrid have been given a huge boost as Eden Hazard has returned to training. The Belgian skipper has suffered a torrid time with injuries since his record move to Real Madrid from Chelsea.

After returning to fitness towards the end of 2020, Hazard started four out of a possible six games for Real Madrid but suffered a relapse once again, ruling him out for 4-6 weeks at the time after an injury against Internazionale. He is now in line to return to action against Elche or even against Atalanta as Zidane's men will handle his situation with utmost caution.

Kylian Mbappe 'in no hurry' to renew PSG contract

Kylian Mbappe is yet to respond to Paris Saint-Germain's latest contract offer at the club, as per a report from France. The striker, who is into the final 15 months of his contract in the French capital, is one believed to be Real Madrid's top target for the summer window as they look to bolster their attacking options. PSG have, on the other hand, have made it their priority to extend Mbappe's deal, but the forward is waiting to see if the club can build a competitive team around him.

Advertisement

1 - Kylian Mbappé is the 1st player to score a hat trick v Barcelona in the Champions League knockout phase. Galactic ☄️. @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/qfbiWuNTke — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 16, 2021

The Blancos also have a herculean task ahead of them should they hope to sign the French superstar as he could cost them a figure of €200m this summer. Beyond this, Mbappe's wages could go up to a staggering €36m million-a-year as well, so it remains to be seen how they go about funding this mega-money deal.

Real Madrid eyeing move for Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez

In an interesting piece of transfer news from Spain, a report claims that Real Madrid have made signing Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez a priority come summer. The Algerian forward, who signed for a massive £60m fee back in 2018, has been one of the standout players for Pep Guardiola after initially taking some time to settle into life in Manchester.

Advertisement

30 - Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in 30 goals in 38 starts in all competitions for Man City at the Etihad (15 goals, 15 assists). Clinical. pic.twitter.com/QWNG40zgAu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2021

The report suggests that Real Madrid have identified Mahrez as an option to refresh their attacking options this summer. With Hazard's recurring injuries, the Blancos are short of a star attacker apart from Karim Benzema, with Zidane having to rely heavily upon the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, and other relatively inexperienced players for long spells. It remains to be seen if Manchester City will entertain any offers for the former PFA Player of the Year.

Also read: Red Devils superstar set for summer exit, club to lock horns with Manchester City for Barcelona star, and more