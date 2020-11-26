Real Madrid News Roundup: Manchester United legend tips Sergio Ramos for Old Trafford switch, Blancos star 'dreams' of playing for Pep Guardiola, and more — 26th November 2020

After facing the prospect of an embarrassing group-stage elimination from the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid pulled one out of the bag with a crucial win against Internazionale. The Blancos' 2-0 win was their first-ever European victory at the San Siro, and it has brought their UCL campaign back on track, with Real Madrid now primed to secure qualification to the next phase of the tournament.

Goals from Eden Hazard and Rodrygo Goes in either half were enough to seal the points against Antonio Conte's men, whose stay in Europe's premier cup competition could be over sooner than they would've expected. Ahead of Real Madrid's return to LaLiga Santander action with a game against Alaves, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Isco 'dreams' of playing for Pep Guardiola

Isco celebrates after scoring against Manchester City

Real Madrid star Isco dreams of playing for former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard is said to be looking for a move away from the club in the coming transfer window after falling down the Blancos' pecking order. With his contract coming to an end in the summer of 2022, Real Madrid could sell him in the near future as opposed to allowing him to walk away for free.

While AC Milan have been tipped as a potential destination for the 28-year-old, Romano claims that Isco's dream is to be part of a Guardiola side. The reputed Italian journalist was quoted saying;

"It is Isco's dream to play for Pep [Guardiola]. He's a perfect player for Guardiola's style of play."

It was also revealed that Isco came close to the Etihad two summers ago and the player had even agreed personal terms with the Cityzens. However, Real Madrid did not budge on their valuation of €90m for him at the time, but could be forced into selling him for far lesser at this point.

Rodrygo reflects on UCL heroics with Real Madrid

Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo

Rodrygo Goes has had some superb displays in the UEFA Champions League so far. The Brazilian wonderkid set the stage alight with a stunning perfect hat-trick in the 2019/20 campaign against Galatasaray, and etched his name into the history books by becoming the second-youngest player to score a treble in the competition, only behind Blancos icon Raul Gonzalez.

The 19-year-old starlet settled the five-goal thriller between Real Madrid and Inter at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano last time around with a late winner. Rodrygo came off the bench once again to fire his side's second goal in Milan, which was later ruled as an own-goal by Achraf Hakimi. However, the Brazilian has been crucial for his side in Europe, and he hopes to continue this run of form.

1 - @realmadriden's Rodrygo Goes 🇧🇷 has become the first player born in the 21t century to score five goals in the @ChampionsLeague (four in 2019/20 and one in 2020/21). Heroic. pic.twitter.com/MigyGeVTo1 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

Speaking after the game, Rodrygo said;

"I'm fond for this competition [UCL], I always dreamed of playing here and every time I play I seem to be lucky, I score or deliver an assist. I hope to continue like this."

Speaking on the crucial result his side registered against Inter, the Brazilian added,

"The most important thing is the fact that we kept a clean sheet, we kept the possession of the ball for the entire game and managed to defend well. We scored twice and I’m so happy for the win, we have to keep working to try to win every game."

Dimitar Berbatov sends message to Sergio Ramos amidst transfer speculation

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Dimitar Berbatov has become the latest football figure to weigh in on the future of Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard's current deal is set to expire at the end of the campaign and could potentially look to depart from the club on a free transfer should he not be given an extension from the Blancos.

While clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are known to be keen admirers of Ramos, Manchester United — who have been linked with him in the past — have also been tipped as potential suitors for the Real Madrid legend.

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

Berbatov believes that this could be a great move for Ramos, saying;

"I'm sure if [Sergio] Ramos wanted to move to a club like [Manchester] United then it would work out well for him too. He's in great shape, he's still a world-class defender and in my opinion there's still a lot of football left in him."

Real Madrid are expected to shed some light on their fabled skipper's future in the coming weeks, as he could legally be allowed to discuss a potential move away come winter and sign a pre-contract agreement with another club.

