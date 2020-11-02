Real Madrid News Roundup: Premier League manager responds to rumours about Blancos star, Jose Mourinho's dig at Spanish media after Gareth Bale goal, and more — 2nd November 2020

Real Madrid prepare for their high-profile clash in the UEFA Champions League against Inter Milan will hope and return to winning ways in Europe. After a troublesome run in terms of results, they broke the shackles with a stunning 4-1 win at home to Huesca, with star man Eden Hazard returning to the scoresheet as well.

However, they have a relatively tricky run of fixtures ahead, including a tricky run of fixtures ahead including a doubleheader with Inter Milan, Valencia, Villarreal, and others. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Zinedine Zidane discusses Benzema-Hazard-Asensio frontline

With star man Eden Hazard not only fit to play but back to goalscoring form, it opens up a whole new avenue in attack for Real Madrid. The Blancos' most expensive signing has suffered an injury-laden start to life at Real Madrid and missed a large chunk of last season, much like Marco Asensio.

Zidane now has both his star attackers fit to flank Karim Benzema, and believes that they can achieve 'important things'.

392 - Eden Hazard has scored his second goal for @realmadriden in all competitions (24 appearances), the first one since October 2019 against Granada in @LaLigaEN, 392 days ago. Missile. pic.twitter.com/AflonuTcI5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 31, 2020

Speaking on the trio, the Frenchman said;

"The players here want to make history and want more. I think these players are important. I'm sure they’re going to achieve important things. Training with my players every day, what my players want is to compete, play and win. That's really good for the coach, which right now is me. I enjoy being with them and we're going to try to achieve our objectives with all our players, not just those three."

Carlo Ancelotti responds to Isco rumours

Isco and Ancelotti worked together at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have already sold James Rodriguez to Everton and allowed the Colombian to reunite with former Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti. Rodriguez has gotten off to a flying start to life in Merseyside, and the Toffees have now been linked with a move for his former teammate, Isco. The 28-year-old playmaker could be allowed to leave Real Madrid for £18m.

Speaking on the speculation about Isco being linked with his side, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed;

"Isco is a fantastic player and [I have] a fantastic memory of him but now I am not, honestly, focused there. I am focused on an important week we are going to have to recover players and to be well prepared for the game against [Manchester] United."

Isco has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid and is reportedly no longer a part of Zinedine Zidane's plans at the club.

Jose Mourinho's dig at Real Madrid after Gareth Bale goal

Over seven years after his departure form North London, Gareth Bale scored his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur after coming off the bench, sealing all three points for his side. The Welshman was heavily criticised during his spell at Real Madrid, particularly by the media, who were relentless in their treatment of Bale.

His career at Real Madrid came to a rather unceremonious end after barely managing to feature for the club, and he eventually returned to his former club on loan.

7y 166d – Gareth Bale has scored his first Tottenham goal in 7 years & 166 days, last doing so on his farewell appearance for the club vs Sunderland back in May 2013. He scored exactly 200 seconds after entering the pitch. Yardage. pic.twitter.com/IJxGooyUgI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

After netting the winner against Brighton and Hove Albion, Jose Mourinho took a dig at the Spanish media over their treatment of Bale, saying;

"I'm very pleased for him [Gareth Bale], especially for him because he deserves that. When I have five minutes I'm going to Safari to look at [Real] Madrid websites to see what they say."

The Portuguese added,

"He knows we care about him and we know he cares about us, the team and the club, Spurs. He's the perfect fit, he's very calm, very intelligent, he has good feelings."

Bale's header was assisted by fellow ex-Real Madrid star Sergio Reguilon, who arrived in North London along with the 31-year-old.

