Real Madrid News Roundup: Premier League superstar to be allowed to leave for cut-price fee, Los Blancos unhappy with loan star's minutes, and more — 8th November 2020

Real Madrid prepare to travel to Valencia after returning to winning ways with a 3-2 win against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League. It was their first victory in Europe this season after a 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach and a shocking 3-2 loss against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The win brought them out of the last spot in their UCL group, and will face Antonio Conte's side once again on the other side of the international break. Apart from their trip to Milan, they also face a tricky away fixture to Villarreal upon their return to domestic action. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid on alert as Paul Pogba set to leave

As per reports, Manchester United could allow Paul Pogba to leave the club for a significantly lesser fee than they expected earlier. The Frenchman made no secret of his desire to reunite with his compatriot, Zinedine Zidane, at Real Madrid. While Manchester United were said to be holding out for a fee of €120m for the Real Madrid target, but will now allow him to leave for half of that amount.

3 - Paul Pogba has conceded three penalties in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while no other Manchester United player has conceded more than one. Discipline. pic.twitter.com/ZXL2OrWAxp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

Speaking on his client's future, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola was quoted saying;

"[Paul] Pogba wants to play for Zinedine Zidane and has managed to persuade Manchester United to lower their asking price to 60 million euros."

With his contract coming to an end soon, the World Cup winner could indeed by sold by the Red Devils this summer.

Real Madrid growing concerned with Reinier's lack of minutes

Reinier in action for Dortmund

Real Madrid are reportedly growing concerned over Brazilian star Reinier Jesus' lack of minutes at Borussia Dortmund. The wonderkid was purchased from Flamengo for a reported fee of €30m and was sent on loan to Dortmund on a two-year loan spell, similar to that of Achraf Hakimi's.

However, the 18-year-old has accumulated just over 100 minutes of football across seven games for the Germans, and is yet to receive his first start for the club, which has concerned Real Madrid. A report from AS states that Reinier's exclusion from their squad for their biggest game of the season, Der Klassiker, in particular was concerning for the player and his parent club. Should matters not get better, the 18-year-old's loan spell could be cut short in the coming window.

Marco Asensio called up to replace Ansu Fati for Spain

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has been called up to the Spain squad to replace the injured Ansu Fati. The Barcelona winger suffered a knee injury during their game against Real Betis, due which he will be sidelined for a few weeks. While Luis Enrique's other options were said to be Cristian Tello of Real Betis and Portu of Real Sociedad, the former Barcelona coach opted to call up Asensio instead.

The 24-year-old is yet to score a goal in the current campaign and has scored just one goal in his 24 appearances for Spain.

