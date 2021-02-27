Real Madrid News Roundup: Superstar could be set for shock departure, 22-year-old ace could be used for deal in star striker, and more — 27th February 2021

Real Madrid continue to prepare for their high-profile clash against Real Sociedad at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. This game will then be followed up by a game that could define the Blancos' campaign as they travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to face league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of their game against La Real, here is a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Borussia Dortmund want Martin Odegaard in Erling Haaland deal

Real Madrid hoped to reunite Norwegian teammates Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu, but there could be a new twist to this saga as they could be going in opposite directions. While Real Madrid are keen on signing Haaland this summer, Borussia Dortmund have reportedly asked for Odegaard to be sent the other way to make the deal go through.

8/8 - Erling Haaland has scored 17 goals in 13 Champions League appearances, netting against all eight opponents he has faced in the competition. Only Robert Lewandowski (18) has scored more goals than the Norwegian in the competition since the start of last season. Phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/ulXHbXsLkK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2021

Los Blancos were open to sending Luka Jovic to Dortmund for Haaland, but this report from Spain makes it clear that Odegaard — currently on loan at Arsenal — is the player that they are keen on. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid will sanction the permanent departure of the 22-year-old. Elsewhere, Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea, and other clubs still remain keen on signing Haaland.

Kylian Mbappe's states demands to join new club

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is believed to be keen on playing as a left-winger at any club he joins, as per AS in Spain. The Frenchman, one of Real Madrid's longest-standing targets, could potentially depart from the club this summer if he fails to extend his contract, which is set to expire in 2022.

3 - Kylian #Mbappé is only the 2nd player in Champions League history to score a hat trick at Camp Nou as an opponent after Andriy Shevchenko in 1997 with Dynamo Kiyv. Champion.#BarcaPsg pic.twitter.com/s9w2XfGEAW — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 16, 2021

This demand complicates things for Real Madrid as over €150m of talent they've spent on Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr both prefer to play in the same position as Mbappe wants to occupy in the long run. They could sanction the departure of one of Vinicius or Hazard to bring in Mbappe and offer him the assurances that he seeks.

Real Madrid to consider Raphael Varane sale

Raphael Varane could potentially be on his way out of the club as Real Madrid could potentially cash in on him this summer. The Frenchman has been one of the most crucial players to Real Madrid's recent success and is one of the club's captains, but due to his contract situation — with his deal expiring in 2022 — he could leave the club on a free.

3 - Raphaël Varane has made more errors leading to goals in the Champions League than any other player since the start of 2020 (3). Strange. pic.twitter.com/jGbdv90UBU — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 1, 2020

AS report that Varane is no closer to renewing his deal at the club, and if matters continue to remain the same, Real Madrid could sanction his permanent sale. Manchester United and Chelsea, as per the report are both keen on his services, with Ed Woodward in particular known to be a huge admirer of the centre-back. Varane is expected to cost any potential suitors a fee of €70m.

