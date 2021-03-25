Real Madrid News Roundup: Uncertainty over Zinedine Zidane's future, Blancos told they need 'magic trick' to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, and more — 25th March, 2021

Real Madrid could see a few of their players, including skipper Sergio Ramos, in action on Thursday during Spain's clash against Greece. Raphael Varane and Thibaut Courtois featured for France and Belgium respectively on Wednesday evening. It was also a landmark occasion for Croatian captain Luka Modric, who leveled the Vatreni's all-time record for appearances.

Ahead of Spain's fixture against Greece, here is a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Luis Enrique delivers Sergio Ramos fitness update

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was sidelined for the Blancos' recent trip to Celta Vigo due to an ankle injury. Ramos was called upon by Spain coach Luis Enrique despite his injury and has clarified that the 34-year-old is fit to play.

"We are going to take into account the physical form of each player. In the case of Sergio Ramos, who comes from an injury and a blow, we are going to take care of him. He trained very well yesterday and today he has done the same, no problem."

Spain are set to face Greece, Georgia and Kosovo during this international break, during which Ramos could feature for La Roja.

Uncertainty over Zinedine Zidane's future at Real Madrid

Levante UD v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Despite guiding Real Madrid to their second LaLiga Santander title in four years, Zinedine Zidane's long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air, as per reports in Spain. The French coach won three successive UEFA Champions Leagues in his first spell before leaving the club and returning just a year later to take over from Santi Solari.

The report suggests that France have courted the services of the former Ballon d'Or winner. With his contract expiring in 2022, Zidane could potentially take over from Didier Deschamps after the upcoming World Cup. Alternatively, Juventus have also been tipped as another destination for Zidane, where he could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo.

4 - Zinedine Zidane is the second Real Madrid manager to avoid defeat in his first four away derbies against Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga history (W1 D3), after Luis Molowny in 1986 (W3 D1). Derby. pic.twitter.com/odyhLYquNU — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 7, 2021

Current Bianconeri head coach Andrea Pirlo has had a debut season to forget. His side were eliminated from the UCL by FC Porto and they currently sit ten points behind Antonio Conte's Inter, raising questions over his future. Due to the interest from Les Bleus and the Old Lady, Zidane is being pressured to renew his contract, but it remains to be seen if the Frenchman will extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Javier Tebas casts doubt over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland signings

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Real Madrid and Barcelona will find it difficult to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, claims Javier Tebas. The LaLiga Santander president believes the ongoing financial crisis due to COVID-19 will hamper the Blancos' and the Blaugrana's transfer plans this summer.

When asked if Real Madrid and Barcelona could pull off the signings of the French and Norwegian forwards, Tebas remarked;

"How, with a magic trick? Barca have to move out many players to bring in a star, Madrid are not in a position to do it either. Apart from the clubs owned by nation states, everyone has financial issues. We cannot say that [Kylian] Mbappe or [Erling] Haaland will arrive, that [Lionel] Messi will stay… it is impossible. The crisis is global."

Youngest players to reach 20 Champions League goals in #UCL history:



🇳🇴 Erling Haaland (20y 231d)

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé (21y 355d)

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (22y 266d)



Record: terminated. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/pkhr0VkMIW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 9, 2021

He added,

"We are trying to ensure that the La Liga brand is above the players and even the clubs. I would like to have Messi, [Pep] Guardiola, [Jurgen] Klopp, Haaland, Mbappe, but it is not possible."

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with both Mbappe and Haaland this summer, along with the likes of Harry Kane and Eduardo Camavinga. However, it remains to be seen if they can afford these signings in the current financial climate.

