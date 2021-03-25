Real Madrid News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo makes decision over Juventus future, Los Blancos make Premier League forward priority target, and more — 24th March, 2021

Spanish champions Real Madrid have been hit with a barrage of injuries this season. Just as matters appeared to be getting better, the Blancos have now suffered another massive blow ahead of their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash, where they are set to face Liverpool.

As their stars are away with their respective nations during the ongoing international break, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos injured

Midfield stars Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde injured

Real Madrid v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid midfielders Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde are the latest additions to what is a lengthy list of injuries. The Uruguayan is set to be out of the side for two weeks, which essentially rules him out of their upcoming clash against Liverpool. Valverde's injury is a record 47th of the 2020/21 campaign for Real Madrid, more than any team in Europe's top five leagues.

Kroos, on the other hand, was forced to leave the German training camp due to a muscle injury which could rule him out of their upcoming game against Elche. The 31-year-old is, however, likely to be fit in time for their clash against the reigning Premier League champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'excited' about Real Madrid return

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is keen on a return to former club Real Madrid this summer, as per reports. The Portuguese icon, who spent nine years with Los Blancos, has been strongly linked with a return to his former club after failing to guide Juventus to European glory.

? - Real Madrid will be without Cristiano Ronaldo; who joined Juventus in the summer – the Portuguese forward was directly involved in exactly 50% of Real Madrid’s goals in the Champions League from 2009/10 to 2017/18 (105 goals, 27 assists). Expectation. pic.twitter.com/YQUgcgCvCk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 19, 2018

Cadena Cope reports that Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has already contacted Real Madrid on a possible return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer as he's ready to quit the Bianconeri. The reports contradict what several Juventus figures including Pavel Nedved, Fabio Paratici, and Andrea Pirlo have had to say on the matter as they insist Cristiano Ronaldo is set to remain at the club.

Lucas Vazquez in talks with Bayern Munich

Atalanta v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Real Madrid utility man Lucas Vazquez is in advanced talks to sign for Bayern Munich on a free transfer, as per reports. The Spaniard, who turns 30 in the summer, is set to become a free agent and has not accepted Real Madrid's contract extension offers, paving the way for an exit from the club.

Despite being linked to the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich are now best-placed to sign Vazquez upon the expiry of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. The German champions are believed to be impressed with his versatility as Vazquez has manage to fill in for Zidane's side at right-wing as well as right-back.

Real Madrid make Harry Kane transfer priority

Spanish champions Real Madrid have made the signing of Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane their priority this summer, as per reports. The Englishman, who has scored 17 goals and set up a further 13 in the Premier League this season, is viewed as a more 'attainable' target than the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

26 - Among @premierleague players in all competitions this season, Harry Kane has scored the most goals (26) and also made the joint-most assists (16). Package. pic.twitter.com/ZGnFKUzNDq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed earlier that Kane could be open to a move this summer and would like to leave the club. However, with Ornstein's report also claiming that Spurs chief Daniel Levy will need to receive a sum of £120m to even 'consider' selling Kane, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid can afford to sign the English captain.

