On-loan Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale delivers massive update on his future

On-loan Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has revealed plans to return to his parent club at the end of the current campaign.

The Welshman, currently on loan at his former club Tottenham Hotspur, left Los Blancos last summer on a temporary deal. Bale is reported to have a fractured relationship with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who froze him out as the winger was handed only 12 LaLiga Santander starts last season despite a host of injuries to his side.

Due to a lack of game time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bale opted for a temporary return to Spurs to work with former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho. With his long-term future still up in the air, multiple reports have suggested Tottenham Hotspur will try to sign the 31-year-old on a permanent deal come summer for a cut-price fee.

105 - Gareth Bale has scored 105 goals in 251 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, but only three in 2019/20 (20 apps), his worst goal tally for the Whites. Uncertainty. pic.twitter.com/X1J2gzGe0P — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 2, 2020

Amidst this uncertainty, Bale has spoken out about his future, hinting at a possible Los Blancos return. He revealed;

"I came to Spurs to play football, but into the Euros I wanted to be match fit. The plan was only to do a season at Spurs, then after the Euros, I’ll still have a year left at Madrid. My plan is to go back to Real Madrid."

Bale is not considered to be a part of Real Madrid's long-term plans under Zinedine Zidane despite a relatively impressive form this campaign. In just six starts in the Premier League this season, Bale has managed to provide two assists and find the back of the net five times. Overall, he's scored ten goals across 25 appearances.

Gareth Bale's wages could scupper Real Madrid's transfer plans

Should Bale not accept a paycut and move to Spurs permanently, it could come as a massive blow to Real Madrid's plans as they hope to get his massive wages off their books.

The former Southampton star is believed to be on a weekly salary worth upwards of €600,000 at Real Madrid, making him their highest-paid player. With Zidane's side chasing the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, Bale's wages — should they fail to offload him — could prove to be a stumbling block for them.

7y 166d – Gareth Bale has scored his first Tottenham goal in 7 years & 166 days, last doing so on his farewell appearance for the club vs Sunderland back in May 2013. He scored exactly 200 seconds after entering the pitch. Yardage. pic.twitter.com/IJxGooyUgI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up a mammoth €30m-per-season contract to keep Mbappe away from the clutches of Real Madrid with a transfer fee worth upwards of €160m. Elsewhere, Erling Haaland is set to demand weekly wages of €400,000, which tallies to over €20m-per-season.

Both of their superstar targets will evidently not come cheap, due to which Real Madrid must do all they can to strike a permanent deal to offload Bale this summer.

