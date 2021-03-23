Real Madrid News Roundup: Raphael Varane drops massive Kylian Mbappe hint, Antonio Conte wants Blancos star, and more — 23rd March, 2021

Real Madrid's players have left for their respective international camps ahead of the upcoming international fixtures. The Blancos continue to monitor their top targets such as the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, with Raphael Varane dropping a massive hint over the latter's potential transfer.

Antonio Conte wants Real Madrid's Isco

With every passing month, it has become clear that Isco is not part of Zinedine Zidane's long-term plans at Real Madrid. The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at the club despite the injury crises they've faced this year and is all but set to depart from the club, with the likes of Sevilla and Everton interested in him. Now, Inter have joined the race for his signature.

Although it has been claimed that Inter could sign him for around €20m, the Nerazzurri face a stumbling block should they hope to sign him. Inter still owe Real Madrid an installment of Achraf Hakimi's transfer fee from earlier this year which could reportedly complicate matters for Antonio Conte's side. Isco's current contract runs out in the summer of 2022.

My plan is to return to Real Madrid — Gareth Bale

On-loan Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has delivered some clarity over his immediate future, saying he fully intends to return to his parent club at the end of the season. Bale left Real Madrid on a one-year loan after being frozen out by Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu, accumulating just 12 starts last year in LaLiga.

With his future after the current loan spell still in the air, Bale has now delivered a statement on his plans, saying;

"I came to Spurs to play football, but into the Euros I wanted to be match fit. The plan was only to do a season at Spurs, then after the Euros, I’ll still have a year left at Madrid. My plan is to go back to Real Madrid."

The 31-year-old has been handed just six starts in the league so far with as many appearances off the bench, but has contributed with an impressive five goals and two assists despite a limited number of opportunities.

Raphael Varane drops massive hint over Kylian Mbappe transfer

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has linked up with well-documented transfer target Kylian Mbappe at the French national team camp, and has now dropped a telling hint over the forward's future. Mbappe has long been admired by the Blancos and has been linked with a transfer this summer.

Speaking over the highly-coveted 22-year-old's future, Varane explained;

"He’s [Kylian Mbappe] still young but he has made huge progress and he keeps developing. He’s becoming an all-around player and he’s still a goalscorer, he’s one of the best. My goal is to play alongside the best players and Kylian is one of the best players in European football."

Varane himself faces an uncertain future as he enters the final 15 months of his contract. If this quote is anything to go by, it could also serve as a hint towards his long-term future at Real Madrid as well.

