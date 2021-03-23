Real Madrid News Roundup: Club interested in €40m-rated Liverpool star, Blancos target rejects Chelsea and PSG offers, and more — 22nd March, 2021

Real Madrid signed off from domestic football with a superb 3-1 win away at Celta Vigo ahead of the international break. With the summer transfer window just around the corner, the Blancos continue to be linked with some of the biggest names in world football despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the revamping process of the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and other factors.

Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Zinedine Zidane to snub France job to remain at Real Madrid

Despite being strongly linked with the France job, reports suggest that Zinedine Zidane is set to remain in charge of Real Madrid come 2021/22 campaign. The World Cup-winning Frenchman was seen as the ideal successor to Didier Deschamps by many, including the Les Bleus boss himself.

4 - Zinedine Zidane is the second Real Madrid manager to avoid defeat in his first four away derbies against Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga history (W1 D3), after Luis Molowny in 1986 (W3 D1). Derby. pic.twitter.com/odyhLYquNU — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 7, 2021

However, Zidane intends to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu while Deschamps is also believed to be keen on continuing with France until the 2022 World Cup. Both Frenchmen see their contracts expire in 2022, so it remains to be seen if Zidane opts to take over from the mighty successful national team coach then.

Erling Haaland 'frustrated' in Germany and will move this summer

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland is believed to be frustrated in the Bundesliga and will choose to leave the club this summer, as per reports. The Norwegian is on the wishlist of every top-tier European club this summer including the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City, and has scored a staggering 49 goals in 49 games for the Germans.

20 - Erling Haaland is the youngest ever player to score in six consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances (20y 231d). Superstar. pic.twitter.com/UvRwQ6GdpX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2021

With Dortmund struggling in the league — currently four points off fourth-placed side Eintracht Frankfurt — they could potentially fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. Should that be the case, Haaland could push for a move away despite his release clause only kicking in during the 2021/22 campaign. Real Madrid are primed to make a move for Haaland if he wants to leave this summer.

Real Madrid receive boost as David Alaba rejects two offers

Spanish champions Real Madrid have been linked with a move for David Alaba for some time now and have received a massive boost in their pursuit of the player. A report claims Alaba, wanted by several clubs across Europe, has rejected two 'concrete offers' from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

73 – @FCBayernEN’s David Alaba won 73% of his Bundesliga games – among all players with at least 250 Bundesliga games nobody has a higher win percentage than him. Goodbye. pic.twitter.com/tzvYken4n8 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 16, 2021

Both the Blues and the French champions have been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements and have, much like Real Madrid and Barcelona, been longstanding admirers of the Bayern Munich superstar. Alaba is reportedly keen on a move to either one of the Spanish giants, which is why he has rejected offers from the London and Paris clubs.

Real Madrid consider move for Naby Keita

Zinedine Zidane's Blancos are weighing up a move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita this summer, as per reports from Spain. The Reds star, who made 75 appearances or Liverpool since his big-money move from RB Leipzig, is an option being considered by Real Madrid to be able to rotate their midfield options, with both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric being over the age of 30.

🪡 Naby Keita is registering an accurate through ball more frequently than any other current Premier League player (10+ starts) since the start of last season pic.twitter.com/vRN99e1Shp — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 26, 2021

The report claims Real Madrid have been impressed with the Guinean's technical ability and believe he can be a good fit for their side despite his struggles with injuries. Keita has missed a staggering 23 games in the 2020/21 campaign alone, despite which Real Madrid are willing to take a gamble on him. Liverpool paid a massive £50m to purchase him from Leipzig, but could reportedly let him go for a fee of £35m (€40m) should the Spanish champions want to sign him.

