Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos dealt crushing blow in Kylian Mbappe pursuit, star 'offered' to Premier League giants, and more — 21st March, 2021

Real Madrid returned to LaLiga Santander action with a relatively comfortable 3-1 win away at Celta Vigo to keep pace with league leaders Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Two first-half goals from Karim Benzema and a late third from Marco Asensio ensured that the Blancos signed off on a positive note before heading into the international break.

Hugo Sanchez offers advice to Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Former Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez is no stranger to scoring goals in abundance, and he has a word of advice for young Brazilian forward Vinicius about the same. The Blancos winger put up a fine display against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League where he almost pulled off one of the goals of the season but lacked the finishing touch in the penalty area.

Speaking on the young Real Madrid forward, Sanchez expressed;

"If I were the Real Madrid manager, I would stay, after training as I did for an hour, with Vinicius for two hours to finish plays better, both on assisting and scoring goals."

Vinicius Jr ran the length of the pitch...



Past half of Atalanta's team...



And put it wide.



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/72Fd34jyrA — Goal (@goal) March 16, 2021

Vinicius has often divided opinion primarily due to his lack of end product. He has just three goals and two assists to show for in 25 LaLiga appearances this season, following similar figures of three strikes and an assist from 29 outings.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur 'offered' Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez

Atalanta v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez is nearing an exit from the club after a 14-year association, with his agent having contacted both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over a potential transfer, as per reports. The Spaniard is set to become a free agent as he has rejected Real Madrid's contract renewal offers so far as he is not ready to take a 10% pay cut.

However, the report claims that neither of the North London clubs are likely to take up the offer to sign the versatile Spaniard. Set to turn 30 this July, Vazquez has demanded a four-year contract that has complicated matters. Should he leave the club, Vazquez is likely to be replaced by former Blancos wideman Jorge de Frutos, currently at Levante.

PSG set to offer Kylian Mbappe massive contract

In what could come as a massive blow to Real Madrid's transfer plans, Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be readying a mega-money contract offer for Kylian Mbappe to keep him at the club. The Frenchman is set to enter the final 15 months of his contract in the French capital and could potentially leave the club on a free in the summer of 2022 should he fail to agree new terms.

🚨🌕| Mbappe wants to be a leader and knows that this is hard to achieve at PSG with Neymar at the club and a potential Messi transfer. PSG know that a player of his calibre can't play an entire year at the end of his contract, he either renews or gets SOLD. @jfelixdiaz #rmalive pic.twitter.com/4TyqWxlX55 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 20, 2021

PSG hope to change Mbappe's mind by offering him an eye-watering €30m-a-year contract offer to extend his stay in Ligue 1, which is a significant raise from his existing €21m-a-year deal. This will also undoubtedly be a damning piece of news for Liverpool, who have also been linked with Mbappe, as they are unlikely to be able to afford the French superstar's services.

