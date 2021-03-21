PSG set to offer star lucrative new deal to stay at the club

PSG are reportedly ready to offer Kylian Mbappe a new bumper contract to ensure he stays at the club past his current deal. The Frenchman's contract runs out at the end of next season and Mauricio Pochettino's side are desperate for him to stay.

Mbappe is currently on a €21 million-a-year contract, but the new deal will reportedly have him earning a considerable amount more than that.

According to L'Equipe, PSG are willing to offer the Frenchman a deal worth around €30 million per year in order to ward off interest from other clubs. Mbappe has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, whilst Liverpool are also said to be interested in the striker's signature.

Mbappe is currently one of the best players in the world and is considered by many to be a future Ballon D'Or winner. The Frenchman has set the footballing world alight with his performances for both club and country.

If Mbappe does decide to leave PSG, the French champions will have to sell him this summer, or risk losing him as a free agent at the end of next season.

Mbappe is still coy on his future at PSG

Mbappe is one of the world's most sought after players

Mbappe himself is still undecided about where his future lies. Earlier this year, the Frenchman was asked whether he plans to extend his stay at PSG. Mbappe told Telefoot:

"We are talking with the club. I said that I am reflecting on it too, because I think it is a signature, that if I sign, I am investing myself for the long term into PSG. And I am very happy here. I have always been very happy here. The fans and the club have always helped me. And I will always be very thankful to the club. I want to think about what I want to do in the coming years, where I want to be, and that is now I will be reflecting on it."

"I think that yes, I will have to soon make a decision. But for now I am in deep thought. If I had the answer today, I would have given it today. This is not a desire to take up time, it is just to really think about it. I don't want to sign a contract and then one year later say I want to leave because I did not want to sign the contract. If I sign, it is to stay. That is why it requires thought."

