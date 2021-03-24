Real Madrid to prioritise blockbuster move for Premier League forward this summer — Reports

Real Madrid have made Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane their priority signing this summer, as per reports from Spain. Los Blancos are keen to strengthen their forward line in the transfer window and believe the 27-year-old, who scored 215 goals in 377 games for Spurs, fits the bill.

Kane has been undisputedly one of the best players in world football this season. He has had a hand in a staggering 30 Premier League goals this year with 17 goals and 13 assists, topping charts for both these metrics in the English top-flight.

Despite being on course for what could be a historic league campaign, there is a very real chance of Kane ending his eighth senior campaign with Tottenham Hotspur without a piece of silverware to show for.

30 - Harry Kane has been directly involved in 30 goals in the Premier League this season (17 goals, 13 assists), while only Robert Lewandowski (41) has scored or assisted more across the top five European leagues in 2020-21. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/f1AIWZ08oi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 21, 2021

This could bode well for Real Madrid, who have kept tabs on the English striker for a few years and they could make a move for him this summer.

While the Blancos retain a strong interest in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, the report claims that Kane's signature is deemed to be far more 'attainable' than that of the two superstar forwards.

Paris Saint-Germain are insistent on Mbappe renewing his contract and could blow Real Madrid out of the water with a mammoth €30m-per-season offer, while Haaland is on the wish list of every top European club at the moment. On the other hand, Kane — as revealed by the ever-reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic — is 'open' to an exit from Spurs and would 'like' to leave this summer.

🗣"Daniel Levy would want £120m to even consider it"@David_Ornstein does not think Harry Kane will leave Tottenham this summer pic.twitter.com/NEKqYvtjJa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 21, 2021

Another factor mentioned in the report is that of the players' representation. Kane has been represented by his older brother, Charlie, in all football and commercial matters throughout his career. Real Madrid are likelier to receive more encouragement from Kane's entourage over a move in comparison to Mbappe's or Haaland's

They feel that the agents/intermediaries of the other two forwards 'could make the operation considerably more expensive', due to which Kane has emerged as a realistic option. That being said, with Ornstein previously stating that it would take a minimum of £120m for Spurs' infamous negotiator Daniel Levy to even 'consider' Kane's exit, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid can sign the Englishman.

Gareth Bale's Real Madrid return could come into play this summer

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are no strangers to each other in terms of conducting transfer business. Most recently, Spurs took both Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon to North London from the Blancos last summer.

While Bale only returned to his former club on a one-year loan deal with no option/obligation to purchase, several reports suggested that Spurs could manage to sign him permanently should he continue to impress in England. However, Bale dropped a bombshell earlier on Tuesday, claiming he intends to return to his parent club.

Speaking on his future, the on-loan Real Madrid winger explained;

"I came to Spurs to play football, but into the Euros I wanted to be match fit. The plan was only to do a season at Spurs, then after the Euros, I’ll still have a year left at Madrid. My plan is to go back to Real Madrid."

105 - Gareth Bale has scored 105 goals in 251 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, but only three in 2019/20 (20 apps), his worst goal tally for the Whites. Uncertainty. pic.twitter.com/X1J2gzGe0P — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 2, 2020

This could potentially complicate Real Madrid's transfer plans as they could be forced to pay Gareth Bale an entire year's wages in the event of his return to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 31-year-old forward is believed to be on a salary in excess of €600,000.

Should Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur negotiate a transfer for Harry Kane, Bale could potentially have a role to play in the scenario.

