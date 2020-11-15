Real Madrid News Roundup: Update on Karim Benzema's Les Bleus exile, Cesc Fabregas names ex-Gunners star who could have played for Blancos, and more — 14th November 2020

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is tasked with turning his side's fortunes around after a disappointing start to the campaign. The Blancos have already registered shocking losses to the likes of Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk, and they departed for international duty after a 4-1 loss to Valencia at the Mestalla.

With a number of stars such as Eden Hazard, Fede Valverde, and others set to remain unavailable, and with trips to Villarreal and Inter coming up, the Spanish champions have quite the task on their hands. Here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Karim Benzema set to remain frozen out by France

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is set to be excluded from France's set up for as long as Didier Deschamps is in charge of the side, as per a report from MARCA. The Frenchman was frozen out of the team after his court case with former teammate Mathieu Valbuena back in 2015.

44 - @realmadriden's Karim @Benzema has created more goalscoring chances from open play than any other player in @LaLigaEN this season. Delicatessen. pic.twitter.com/glb0nNAjH1 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 15, 2020

Speaking on Karim Benzema's exclusion from France, Adil Rami, a former France international said;

"It's very frustrating not to have [Karim] Benzema in this team to compete with Giroud. We also need [Olivier] Giroud, but if there was a reconciliation with the coach it would be great to see Benzema in blue again. This history is stupid – if it's necessary for Karim to apologise publicly or in front of the coach, he should do it. Think of Les Bleus!"

Benzema has reportedly not been given forgiven by the World Cup-winning coach, particularly after his comments about linking the Real Madrid man's exclusion to racism in 2016. The 32-year-old is officially yet to announce his retirement from France duty.

Cesc Fabregas claims Jack Wilshere could have played for Real Madrid

Jack Wilshere and Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas believes that his former teammate Jack Wilshere could have played for Real Madrid and heaped immense praise on him. Despite the obvious talent that the Englishman possessed, he failed to make his mark at the highest level of football.

Speaking on Wilshere, Fabregas said;

"Jack [Wilshere] was such a good talent, one of the most talented players I’ve ever played with. He was just 16 when he first came to train with us and I was like, ‘Wow this guy is good, strong, sharp.’ It's a big shame what has happened to him. I feel sorry because he could have been a proper English legend of the game."

The former Arsenal and Chelsea legend added,

"We always talk about how British players would adapt to teams in Europe – I always believed that Jack was one of the few Brits who could have made it big time at Real Madrid or Barcelona. Same with Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale. These guys are so talented, without injuries they could have done much more."

Toni Kroos claims Bayern Munich are "better than Real Madrid, and the best in the world"

Real Madrid star midfielder Toni Kroos claimed that his former club, Bayern Munich, is currently the best club in the world. The Bavarians are arguably the most in-form team in Europe and won the UEFA Champions League in spectacular fashion last year.

6 - FC Bayern München have won the European Cup/Champions League for a sixth time (level with Liverpool) and for the first time since 2012-13. Only Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (7) have been crowned champions on more occasions. Peak. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/a8bhDyHe6K — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

Speaking on his former club, Kroos explained;

"There's no doubt Bayern [Munich] have been the best team in the world in recent months. Real [Madrid] were for a few years, but now it's Bayern. When you look at how they've played recently - they won so many games by at least four goals."

The Real Madrid star added,

"Right now, Bayern [Munich] are better than Real [Madrid]. They won the Champions League and, for me, whoever wins that is the best team in the world because it's the most difficult competition to win."

Kroos made 205 appearances for Bayern before his move to Real Madrid, after which he won a staggering three UCLs in his spell with Los Blancos.

