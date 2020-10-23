Real Madrid News Roundup: Zinedine Zidane replacements lined up, Blancos star faces potential jail time, and more — October 23rd, 2020

Real Madrid are all set for their trip from the capital city to Catalunya to take on their fierce rivals Barcelona in the 2020/21 campaign's first El Clasico. The Blancos enter the fixture with a great deal of turmoil given their worrying injury list and concerning form.

After a decent start to the campaign, they fell to two unexpected losses at home to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk. The untimely defeats just three days before the Clasico have raised several questions regarding the future of players as well as that of Zinedine Zidane himself.

Here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news ahead of their encounter against Barcelona.

Real Madrid line up potential successors to Zidane

After two shocking successive defeats at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Real Madrid have lined up two potential replacements for Zinedine Zidane if the Frenchman does not manage to turn his side's fortunes around. As per reports, the two names in the fray are former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Real Madrid club legend Raul.

17 - A total of 17 athletes have won #LaLiga title as a player and manager. The last of them was Zinedine Zidane (in both cases for @realmadriden). Polyvalence. pic.twitter.com/TBjSZQQKhM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 1, 2020

The report states that should the Blancos' chief Florentino Perez 'pull the trigger' on Zidane, he is in favour of Raul, who is currently the coach of Real Madrid's Castilla side. However, should his lack of experience be considered an issue, they will also explore the possibility of hiring Pochettino, who has been linked with the Real Madrid job several times in the past. The Argentine is currently without a club after being fired by Tottenham Hotspur last year.

Real Madrid star Luka Jovic could face jail time in Serbia

As per Spanish outlet MARCA, who in turn quoted Serbian outlet Tanjug, Real Madrid star Luka Jovic is facing calls for jail time after allegedly breaking quarantine regulations in Serbia. Jovic was one of the few players who was allowed to return to his native country during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the striker was seen partying on the streets of Belgrade on the occasion of his girlfriend's birthday, due to which he has received immense criticism both home and abroad.

0 - Luka Jović has failed to score in his 10 starts for Real Madrid in all competitions (14 shots, 3 shots on target). Disconnected. pic.twitter.com/5KXXninbje — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 30, 2020

Speaking on the striker's quarantine breach, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic reportedly said [via Diario AS];

"We have negative examples of our footballers, who are paid very well, ignoring mandatory self-isolation upon returning home."

The 22-year-old will now have to appear before the Belgrade Prosecutor’s Office after his quarantine breach.

Zinedine Zidane confirms Ramos is fit to play Clasico

Amidst immense speculation about Sergio Ramos' availability for the crucial encounter, Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that his star defender has been cleared to participate in the El Clasico. The Spain and Blancos skipper is currently the record appearance holder in the legendary fixture having played in it a staggering 44 times and would look to extend his record with another appearance.

🎙️ Zidane: "@SergioRamos is our leader, he's the captain and we'll not take any risks. He has fully recovered and he's going to be with us tomorrow. The idea is to have our players 100% fit." #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/OGOWahkkLo — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) October 23, 2020

Ramos was subbed off at half time during their game against Cadiz with a knee injury. He was pictured with his knee covered in ice in the stands, and the club confirmed later that he picked up a knock. While Ramos is set to feature in the game, Real Madrid are set to be without Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, and Martin Odegaard for the Clasico.

