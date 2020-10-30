Real Madrid News Roundup: Zinedine Zidane responds to Benzema-Vinicius controversy, on-loan star's future yet to be decided, and more — 30th October 2020

Real Madrid will look to put their horrendous start to the campaign behind them with a confidence-boosting win against Huesca ahead of a run of crucial fixtures. The Blancos will be set to face Valencia, Inter Milan, and Villarreal on either side of the upcoming break.
After losses to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk, should they manage to come out with positive results in these fixtures, they could potentially instil a sense of confidence after a poor start to the season. Here, let's take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema 'apologises' to Vinicius Jr
Reports have Spain have suggested that star striker Karim Benzema has already apologised to Vinicius Jr after their half-time controversy during their UEFA Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach. The Frenchman was allegedly caught on camera telling Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy;
"Don't pass to him. On my mother's life, he [Vinicius] is playing against us."
However, MARCA report that the hatchet has already been buried between the Real Madrid pair and that they are back on friendly terms. The report adds that the Frenchman and the Brazilian share a great relationship.
Zinedine Zidane responds to Benzema-Vinicius incident
Speaking on the aforementioned incident that took place between Benzema and Mendy, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was quoted saying;
"The most important thing is that the players have spoken among themselves and that everything has been clarified. Many things are said on the pitch, and they stay there. It’s good that these things happen because it means we’re alive."
He added,
"Many things are said on the pitch in the heat of the moment, that’s always been the case. That has happened. Not only have I said things to others, but others have said things to me too. But nowadays there are many more cameras. In any case, the matter has been clarified, and now we need to save our energy for other things."
Brahim Diaz's future is up on the air
On-loan Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz's future is up in the air, and the two clubs are going to decide on his future soon, as per reports. The Spaniard who arrived from Manchester City went to AC Milan on loan, and has been in fine form so far this season. In fact, Brahim has impressed Milan's hierarchy to a point where they are considering a permanent move for the 21-year-old Malaga native. This is especially given that the relations between both clubs are quite good.
MilanNews further state that there are two options being considered now. One would be an outright purchase by Milan, and the other is another loan deal with an option/obligation to purchase the player, albeit with a counter-option as well. His stock continues to rise with some superb displays for the Rossoneri, and they are intent on keeping Brahim.
