Real Madrid News: Sergio Ramos is our leader and reference point, says Zinedine Zidane

Sergio Ramos

Ahead of their clash with Levante, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane spoke about his admiration for club captain Sergio Ramos and insisted that the Spaniard is as vital to them as ever.

The Spaniard joined Los Blancos from Sevilla as a teenager back in the summer of 2005 for a fee of €27m. Since then, he's grown in stature and has gone on to become one of the greatest defenders of his generation, helping Real to a host of titles on the way including an unprecedented three-peat of the UEFA Champions League.

His current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu is set to expire in the summer of 2021. However, manager Zidane reinstated his desire to have Ramos in his ranks. The Frenchman said,

"I always want to have Sergio (Ramos) with me.

I see him (Ramos) very well.

Sergio Ramos for Spain

Zidane also went on to emphasize the Spanish captain's importance as Real Madrid are set to host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Despite possible rotation ahead of their trip Levante, the French World Cup-winner said,

"He's our captain. He's our leader and he's a reference for us. I'm not interested in seeing him on the bench."

The former Real Madrid Castilla manager further showed his encouragement for Ramos to represent Spain at the upcoming UEFA Euros and the Olympic Games. Speaking on the same, Zidane asserted,

"Of course he should go."

"If he wants to go, then I'll support him. It's always great to play for your country."