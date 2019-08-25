Real Madrid News: Sergio Ramos names Neymar as one of the top three players in the world and discusses about Los Blancos' squad

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What’s the story?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has ranked Neymar among the top three players in the world as Los Blancos continue to be keen on securing the Paris Saint-Germain star. Ramos also discussed about the current squad that Real Madrid have.

In case you didn’t know...

Neymar's future at PSG remains unclear amid interest from several European heavyweights including the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

With PSG trying to recoup most of the €222 million they paid for Neymar in 2017, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been engaged in a fierce competition to get the player's signature.

Thus far, Real Madrid have already spent huge sums of money on a couple of notable signings such as Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.

The heart of the matter

Speaking after Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid on Saturday, Ramos rated Neymar among the best players in the world. The defender said,

"Neymar is a top player, among the top three in the world."

"Talking about signings is a lack of respect for this great team.”

"These things are always talked about at Real Madrid and even more so when the transfer window is open."

"Players must be cold with these things."

As the La Liga campaign has already started, Ramos is eager to work with his current teammates. He explained,

"We're going to move forward with those that we have.”

"We all need to be connected."

"Reactivating players like [Gareth] Bale or James [Rodriguez] is another solution."

At the same time, Madrid's keeper, Keylor Navas, has also been heavily linked to a move away from Santiago Bernabeu. Ramos praised Navas by saying,

“He's one of the best goalkeepers in the world."

"The debate about the goalkeeper's spot has always existed, but Real Madrid need two great goalkeepers and [Thibaut] Courtois and Navas are two amazing goalkeepers."

"I would like [Navas] to stay because he's also a great player, teammate and he's a friend."

What’s next?

The transfer window for La Liga clubs is about to close soon. If Real Madrid want to sign Neymar, they will have to act fast.