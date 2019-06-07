Real Madrid News: Spanish host claims he won't present his TV show tomorrow if Los Blancos don't announce the signing of Eden Hazard today

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 595 // 07 Jun 2019, 12:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

Josep Pedrerol, the host of the well-liked Spanish TV programme 'Jugones', is convinced that Real Madrid will officially announce the signing of Eden Hazard on Thursday. He further stated that if it does not happen, he won't present the show on Friday.

In case you didn't know..

The biggest transfer saga of the summer has definitely been Hazard's proposed move to Real Madrid from Chelsea. The Blues have reportedly agreed on an £88 million transfer fee for the 28-year-old.

Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and has since been a key figure at Stamford Bridge. The Belgium international has won six trophies for the London outfit, including two Premier League and two Europa League titles.

Last season, Hazard scored 21 goals and set up another 17 in 52 appearances in all competitions. His goalscoring exploits helped the Blues to claim Europa League title and finish third in Premier League, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

Talking on the Spanish TV programme, Pedrerol said:

"Real Madrid considers Hazard to be fundamental [to their plans for next season], just as it is necessary to announce him soon.

"Paying 100 million euros for him seems like a bargain to me.

"It was expected that he would have already signed this morning as his contract was being drafted in the night [on Wednesday].

"Congratulations, Real Madrid fans. Hazard is going to play for Madrid.

Advertisement

"Until tomorrow, or until it is [closed], ciao."

What's next?

As per reports, Real Madrid have sealed the signing of Hazard. However, an official announcement from the 13-time European champions is still pending.

Los Blancos have already signed Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Luka Jovic as part of their summer overhaul.