Real Madrid News: Star player told he has no future at the club

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid have reportedly informed Gareth Bale's agents that he's not in their plans for the next season. As a gesture of gratitude, the club has said to his agents that they are willing to let Bale choose his next club.

In case you didn't know...

Zinedine Zidane has made his intentions for the summer quite clear: he wants to rebuild the Los Blancos side and offload anyone who doesn't fit into the system.

It's believed that a group of players with a total worth of £430m will leave the club and Zidane will aim to use as much of that money as possible to reinvest in players to come in.

With the likes of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba linked to the Spanish giants, that wad of cash will certainly come in handy.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid's sporting director Jose Angel Sanchez is believed to have met with Bale's agents, Jonathan Barnett and Luis Alonso, on Monday to discuss the Welshman's future.

It was in this meeting that Sanchez told Barnett and Alonso that the club no longer needs the 29-year-old winger, as he isn't set to be part of Zidane's plans next season.

He thanked them both for remaining loyal to the club and mentioned that Bale's positive attitude was greatly appreciated. As a result, the club is going to allow Bale to decide on which club he wishes to go to next, provided that the offers which come in for him are more or less the same.

However, the biggest setback in selling Gareth Bale are his demands. He wants to be paid close to €19,000,000 net per year in salary, which amounts to around €395,000-per-week.

To make things even more tricky, Madrid have put him up for sale at €175 million.

There aren't many clubs, even those with very deep pockets, that would realistically go after a 29-year-old who has a price tag of €175m. It isn't rational to expect many more years out of him at his current age, so it would be a huge risk for clubs to splash that much cash on someone who may start declining once he enters his 30s.

What next?

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are the two clubs most interested in Bale. To avoid shelling out the huge figure that Madrid are after, United could enter a swap deal, sending Pogba the other way. This could work very well given Madrid's interest in the Frenchman.

As for Munich, it's no secret that they want to spend unprecedented amounts of money this summer to try and rejuvenate their stagnant side, so that they can win the Champions League and return to dominating the Bundesliga once again.

