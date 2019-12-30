Real Madrid News: Thibaut Courtois reiterates club's ambition to 'win everything' ahead of Supercopa de Espana semi-final

Sai Teja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Thibaut Courtois

In an exclusive interview with Marca, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spoke about the club's desire to win every trophy available to Los Blancos, beginning with a shot at the Supercopa de Espana in early January.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper moved from London to Madrid last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of €35m after a stunning World Cup campaign with Belgium. After a sub-standard start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, Courtois looks ever so close to regaining his breathtaking shot-stopping ability and has now amassed 8 clean sheets in 15 La Liga Santander appearances.

The 27-year-old said,

"This is Real Madrid; now we have the Supercopa, then the Copa del Rey, then LaLiga [Santander] and the Champions League. Everything"

"We want to win trophies and I'm really looking forward to making history at Real Madrid. Now, we have the Supercopa and we've already shown against Barcelona that we can beat anyone and play very well."

Courtois was brought in with the idea to upgrade on Champions League-winning goalkeeper Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican, who was subsequently sold to Paris Saint-Germain for cash plus a season-long loan of Alphonse Areola was pivotal for Zinedine Zidane's side throughout his stay in Madrid.

Keylor Navas in action for PSG

The former Atletico Madrid keeper spoke candidly about Navas and his relationship with the South American, saying,

"In the end, that's life. You're closer to some people than others. He was a teammate and there was always a good relationship between us both.

Advertisement

"The fact that he's no longer around hasn't helped me at all. I think it's more that there's no longer a debate from the outside because from the inside, we were two goalkeepers who were competing well in training, like now with [Alphonse] Areola, who is a magnificent goalkeeper.

"The day to day demands on me haven't changed. But there is less debate from the outside."

Courtois ended by speaking of his admiration for Real Madrid since a young age, also revealing that he was a huge fan of one of the 13-time European Champions' most iconic figures while growing up.

"I used to love Iker [Casillas] as a kid," he said.

"I had a family friend who used to go to the Bernabeu a lot and brought back a shirt, I had a Bernabeu banner on my wall."

After a trip to Getafe, Real Madrid are set to face Valencia in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana at home in the second week of January 2020.