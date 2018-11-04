Real Madrid News: Thorgan Hazard speaks about Eden Hazard’s Madrid decision and more – November 4, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid news roundup for the day! Santiago Solari has made a good start to his life as the manager of Los Blancos as the Galacticos have not only won their last two games but have also managed to keep two clean sheets.

So, that is what happened on the pitch. Off it, here are some of the news surrounding the Blancos.

#1 Thorgan supports his brother

Eden Hazard’s younger brother Thorgan Hazard has backed the Belgium captain’s decision to stay at Chelsea amid rumours of interest from Real Madrid. While Eden Hazard openly admitted to wanting to play for the Bernabeu outfit, his brother thinks that he is better off at Chelsea.

The reasoning behind this is that the Chelsea weren’t keen on selling their number 10 and that things aren’t going smooth for Los Blancos.

'Eden made the right decision to stay at Chelsea,’ he was quoted as saying. 'Chelsea weren’t keen on selling him and he had a strong start of the season.

‘Real are in a complex period. They sacked their manager, key players left. They have to rebuild.’

Thorgan then assured that while his brother is not keen on moving right now, he will consider his options in the summer – but that will not damage his relationship with Chelsea in the process.

He continued: ‘I think Eden will see what happens at the end of the season. I know him. He’s not thinking about a move right now.

‘He will give everything for Chelsea. He doesn’t want a clash with his club either. If he ever leaves, he will play it correctly.’

#2 Mauro Icardi move may be closer

The Galacticos have been long linked with a move for Mauro Icardi but a move never happened. However, if Don Balon is to be believed right now, the wait for Icardi might finally be over.

Apparently, the Argentine was waiting for the sacking of Julen Lopetegui before giving his thumbs up to Real Madrid. With Santi Solari on the bench now, this move might finally take place.

#3 Ramos responds to boos

Sergio Ramos has been one of those players who hasn’t played up to the mark for Madrid so far this season. The Spain captain has made plenty of defensive mistakes this season and has been singled out by the fans.

The boos for him were apparent at the Bernabeu as the home side beat Valladolid 2-0. Ramos, however, claimed that he didn’t hear them but acknowledges the fact that being the captain of Real Madrid means that it is natural for him to face such scrutiny.

'I honestly did not notice that, but those of us who are here the longest must take on this role, Ramos said.

'And as captain, I am proud that they fill my rucksack with stones and to have to pull from the front.'

He also added that it is up to the players to turn the quagmire right now into something good and the win against Valladolid has given them confidence.

'We are the ones who must change this, and after the goal it seemed like the Bernabeu lifted again. With more results, we will get back the confidence of the fans in a team which has won a lot.'