Real Madrid News: Tite says Vinicius Jr lacks lucidity and more - November 10, 2018

Tite speaks about Vinicius

#1 Solari speaks

Interim Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has had an excellent start to his life as the coach of the Galacticos. Not only has he won all of his three games as coach, but his team have also kept three clean sheets.

Speaking ahead of their next game, Solari has praised Bale while also challenging him to rip the opponents apart in every game that he plays, as he did against Viktoria Plzen.

"I like him everywhere," Solari said on Saturday. "What Bale has to do is eat the stage every time he plays, just like he did against Viktoria Plzen."

When asked about the possibility of being handed the job on a permanent basis, Solari insisted that he isn’t thinking about anything other than the next game that he has to face.

"Each game is final for many reasons," Solari said. "If you lose points you cannot recover. I just focus on the next game. Longer-term work is outside my role.

"My role is to think about facing the next match with maximum concentration."

#2 Tite speaks on Vinicius and Rodrygo

One of the best shining lights for the Blancos has been Vinicius. The Brazilian youngster’s spark has had a positive effect on the team thus far and coach Tite took the opportunity to praise his directness but also added that he lacks ‘lucidity’.

"He is a great dribbler – a lot of one on one – but he lacks a little lucidity.”

Meanwhile, the other Brazilian that the Galacticos have signed, but is yet to join the team, is Rodrygo. He is another one of Brazil’s best talents right now and people actually expect a lot more of him than they do of Vinicius.

Speaking about the Santos starlet, Tite believes that the teenager is much more mature than Vinicius but also added that the latter is physically stronger while having a keen sense of taking to advice.

"Rodrygo has an impressive lucidity," he said. "[Former Santos coach] Jair Ventura told me that he is like a veteran, that he's mature in decision making. He gets between the lines, holds the ball, changes direction - if they give him space, he dribbles.

“It's amazing how he makes decisions, his mental game is that of a player of 25. But he does not have physical strength yet. Vinicius does, although he's more individualistic. But he seems to have a good head, he knows how to listen and evolve."

#3 Madrid on Icardi

Real Madrid need to bring in a goalscorer, this much has been established thus far. Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale haven’t been able to live up to the expectations and the Blancos might just be better off looking elsewhere.

And as it turns out, according to Marca, via SportMediaSet, Florentino Perez has kept aside €200 million to sign Inter star Mauro Icardi. The move could happen as early as January, the report adds.