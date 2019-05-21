Real Madrid News: Toni Kroos admits he is a fan of Kylian Mbappe but cannot afford the forward

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 70 // 21 May 2019, 15:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has revealed his admiration for Kylian Mbappe but stated that it was impossible for him to afford the forward.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid have endured an abysmal season, which was way below their expectations. Los Blancos finished third in the LaLiga table, 19 points behind Barcelona. They also suffered humiliating exits from the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Zinedine Zidane became the third manager to take charge of the team in the current 2018/19 season just after nine months his departure. However, it seems that his arrival did not help much as the Madrid club ended their league campaign with 12 losses, more than any side which finished in the top five.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe dropped a massive hint, stating that he would like to be part of new project with Ligue 1 giants or elsewhere.

In his award speech, Mbappe said:

“I am really very happy and want to thank all of the people who put the league together. This is a very big award and time for me. I have learnt much here and maybe it's the time to take on more responsibilities, maybe at PSG, of course, or maybe elsewhere with a new project. In any case thanks everyone!"

Mbappe has racked up 59 goals for PSG in all competitions since his arrival and the French forward is currently enjoying one of his best individual campaign. The youngster has now been linked to a move to Real Madrid following what he has said.

The heart of the matter

Kroos recently signed a new contract with Real Madrid and the star midfielder revealed his admiration for Mbappe.

Kroos is a fan of Mbappe



But despite his new contract



He couldn't afford to bring him to @realmadriden alone



😂https://t.co/KXlsAD60HN pic.twitter.com/aapGiH8kUr — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 21, 2019

Advertisement

Speaking in a press conference, Kroos said:

"I like him as a player, but this question isn't for me. I can't buy him. I have a good contract, but I couldn't afford him!"

"I don't know how many changes there will be, this isn't a question for me. I can only say that I never had any doubts about my own future."

What's next?

Having already clinched the Ligue 1 title, PSG will face Stade Reims in their last Ligue 1 fixture of the season.