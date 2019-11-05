Real Madrid News: Vinicius Jr claims he rejected FC Barcelona for Los Blancos

Real Madrid forward Vinicius revealed he rejected FC Barcelona for Los Blancos.

What's the story?

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has confirmed that he is determined to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for a long time. The Brazilian prodigy also revealed that before joining Real Madrid, he had rejected offers from their arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid signed Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr from Brazilian outfit Flamengo. Owing to his stellar performances and exceptional skillset, that made him a stand-out performer in Brazil, Flamengo compelled Los Blancos chief Florentino Perez to shell out €45million for a teenager who still hadn't played in Europe.

Learning from their past experiences where they missed out on generational Brazilian talents Ronaldinho and Neymar Jr to their old foes FC Barcelona, Los Blancos have this timed signed two of the most promising Brazilian prospects at an early age; Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes.

In the seven La Liga appearances he has made so far this season, the flamboyant forward has bagged a goal and an assist.

The heart of the matter

After having a decent debut campaign last year, Vinicus Jr is now struggling to keep his place in Zinedine Zidane's XI. However, the 19-year-old is optimistic that he would be at the Bernabeu for a long time.

Speaking in a recent interview with Real Madrid TV, the Brazilian said via Cadena Cope:

“I had proposals from both Madrid and Barca, but I followed my father's advice and chose with my heart.

“I see the Vinicius of the future at this club for a long time to come,” and “I feel that I have a special connection with Karim Benzema.”

Meanwhile, Vinicius' compatriot and fellow teammate Rodrygo is having a laudable debut season at the Bernabeu. He has earned Zinedine Zidane's trust and has scored two goals in the four La Liga appearances he has made so far.

What's next?

After replacing Rodrygo in a 0-0 draw against Real Betis last weekend, Vinicius will be seeking a place in Zidane's playing XI in their Champions League fixture against Galatasaray on Wednesday.