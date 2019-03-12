×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid news: We all know the history Cristiano made at this club, no one will ever change that, says Zidane, who hints things are going to change

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
1.38K   //    12 Mar 2019, 01:26 IST

Real Madrid Press Conference
Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the story?

Real Madrid's new coach, Zinedine Zidane, praised former talisman but hinted that things are going to change as it is necessary for Los Blancos at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid hired Zinedine Zidane during the middle of 2015/16 season to replace Rafa Benitez. Being one of the greatest footballers of all time, the French legend won everything there is to win in Spain except the Copa del Rey in his first managerial stint.

In his two and half seasons with the club, he won three Champions Leagues, one LaLiga title, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, and one Spanish Super Cup.

Zidane left Real Madrid at the end of last season to take a much-needed break from football and was replaced by Julen Lopetegui.

Real Madrid were dealt another blow as their greatest goal scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, also moved to Juventus for a huge fee last summer.

But after two different coaches in the past nine months, Zidane answered Real Madrid's call as Los Blancos decided to reappoint their former manager in the business end of an abysmal season.

Former coach Santiago Solari was sacked after Los Blancos lost four consecutive games which saw them crash out of Champions League and Copa del Rey in two weeks before they won 4-1 against Real Valladolid last night.

Currently, Real Madrid are third in the LaLiga table, twelve points behind leaders Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

In a surprising term of events, the Frenchman has returned to take charge of Real Madrid once again and the Frenchman praised Cristiano but promised changes at the club.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in his first conference, Zidane said,

"It's not about that, it's about the 11 games that remain this season. We all know the history Cristiano made at this club, no one will ever change that. We have 11 games to play, starting on Saturday"
Zidane also added: "Things are going to change - they need to. But that's not a priority right now. "

What's next?

Real Madrid are desperate for changes and will look to do so in the transfer window. Los Blancos host Celta Vigo in the La Liga next week.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Zinedine Zidane
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
La Liga 2018-19: Real Madrid will bounce back, says Galacticos legend, Luis Figo
RELATED STORY
5 things Real Madrid must do to rise to the top once more
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Jose Mourinho hints at possible Bernabeu return
RELATED STORY
5 quickest Real Madrid managers to win a trophy at the club
RELATED STORY
Misery continues for Real Madrid as they are yet to fill the gap left by Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 positive changes Real Madrid made in the last decade
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho says he would have 'no problem' returning to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 things Real Madrid must achieve to prove they've survived the loss of Zidane and Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Real Madrid will go trophyless this season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Zidane wanted Ronaldo to stay, claims former Real Madrid President
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
16 Mar REA LEV 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Levante
16 Mar HUE DEP 05:30 PM Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés
16 Mar REA CEL 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
16 Mar ATH ATL 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
17 Mar LEG GIR 01:15 AM Leganés vs Girona
17 Mar EIB REA 04:30 PM Eibar vs Real Valladolid
17 Mar ESP SEV 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
17 Mar VAL GET 11:00 PM Valencia vs Getafe
17 Mar VIL RAY 11:00 PM Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
18 Mar REA BAR 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us