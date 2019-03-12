Real Madrid news: We all know the history Cristiano made at this club, no one will ever change that, says Zidane, who hints things are going to change

Real Madrid Press Conference

Real Madrid's new coach, Zinedine Zidane, praised former talisman but hinted that things are going to change as it is necessary for Los Blancos at the moment.

Real Madrid hired Zinedine Zidane during the middle of 2015/16 season to replace Rafa Benitez. Being one of the greatest footballers of all time, the French legend won everything there is to win in Spain except the Copa del Rey in his first managerial stint.

In his two and half seasons with the club, he won three Champions Leagues, one LaLiga title, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, and one Spanish Super Cup.

Zidane left Real Madrid at the end of last season to take a much-needed break from football and was replaced by Julen Lopetegui.

Real Madrid were dealt another blow as their greatest goal scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, also moved to Juventus for a huge fee last summer.

But after two different coaches in the past nine months, Zidane answered Real Madrid's call as Los Blancos decided to reappoint their former manager in the business end of an abysmal season.

Former coach Santiago Solari was sacked after Los Blancos lost four consecutive games which saw them crash out of Champions League and Copa del Rey in two weeks before they won 4-1 against Real Valladolid last night.

Currently, Real Madrid are third in the LaLiga table, twelve points behind leaders Barcelona.

In a surprising term of events, the Frenchman has returned to take charge of Real Madrid once again and the Frenchman praised Cristiano but promised changes at the club.

Speaking to reporters in his first conference, Zidane said,

"It's not about that, it's about the 11 games that remain this season. We all know the history Cristiano made at this club, no one will ever change that. We have 11 games to play, starting on Saturday"

Zidane: "Things are going to change - they need to. But that's not a priority right now. We have 11 games left, and the idea is to finish the season well". pic.twitter.com/UNj65sm0Wo — AS English (@English_AS) March 11, 2019

Zidane also added: "Things are going to change - they need to. But that's not a priority right now. "

Real Madrid are desperate for changes and will look to do so in the transfer window. Los Blancos host Celta Vigo in the La Liga next week.

