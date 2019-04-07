Real Madrid news: 'We are affected by what fans say', claims key defender

Gareth Bale was again booed by Real Madrid supporters in their victory against Eibar

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez said that supporters' jeering of Gareth Bale is going to impact the Welshman's performances.

Gareth Bale's performances received a lot of negative attention in the recent months and he was again booed by Real Madrid supporters in their 2-1 victory against Eibar.

A lot of people expected the Welshman to take the center stage at Madrid in the post-Ronaldo era but he has failed to live up to the expectations and scored just eight goals in 25 La Liga games so far this season.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club in the last few months and we could see him moving to new pastures during the summer transfer window.

On the other hand, Nacho Fernandes is a key member of the Real Madrid squad and he has started in 15 La Liga games so far this campaign.

Speaking to BeIN Sports(as quoted by Marca), Nacho Fernandez said that their performances get affected by what fans think about them.

He said:

We are always affected by what the fans say.

"We all want them to be with us, we know it's a demanding stadium and that we win because of those demands.

"Now we have to work to restore their confidence in us and to return to winning titles."

He also praised Karim Benzema for his current form.

His form is spectacular.

"I think it's the best year of his career, at least since I've played with him.

"He's amazing."

The 29-year old defender also gives his verdict on Real Madrid's performances against SD Eibar.

"It's been like this a lot this season.

"I don't know if we lack attitude or are without confidence.

"We don't have clear ideas with the ball. But we reacted well today."

Real Madrid will play Leganes in the league next before hosting Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu Stadium on April 21.

