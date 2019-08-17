Real Madrid News: Zidane ready to rely on out-of-favour Gareth Bale

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 23 // 17 Aug 2019, 01:57 IST

Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale relationship had reached a new low couple of weeks ago.

What's the story

In a sudden turn of events, Zinedine Zidane is now ready to count on out-of-favour winger Gareth Bale after the Welshman was denied a move away from the Los Blancos.

In case you didn't know...

The relationship between Zidane and Gareth Bale had reached an all-time low recently after the Los Blancos manager expressed his desire to let go of the winger.

The situation quickly turned after a season-ending injury to Marco Asensio resulted in Real Madrid cancelling Bale's move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning.

The sudden collapse of the move had led to Bale skipping the pre-season friendly against Red Bull Salzburg and the trip to Germany.

The heart of the matter

Gareth Bale is now back in contention to start for the Los Blancos under Zinedine Zidane after almost joining Chinese club Jiangsu Suning a couple of weeks ago.

The Real Madrid boss during his press conference spoke about relying on the Welshman despite reaching an all-time low in their relationship a couple of weeks earlier.

It looked like he was leaving but now he is here and now I'm going to count on him, just like all the other players that are in the squad

He has a contract, he's an important player and I hope all the players want to make it difficult for me to pick the team

What's next?

An injury to Eden Hazard prior to their opening match against Celta Vigo tomorrow has seen Zidane turning to Bale.

The Los Blancos are once again amidst an injury crisis new signings Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy joining Hazard on the injury list while Marco Asensio is expected to be out for the entire season.