Real Madrid News: Zidane to make £100 million-rated Premier League star his first signing 

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
2.63K   //    12 Mar 2019, 18:34 IST

Zidane reportedly wants Hazard as his first Madrid signing
Zidane reportedly wants Hazard as his first Madrid signing

What’s the story?

Newly appointed Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly set his sights on making Chelsea’s Eden Hazard his first signing in the summer.

In case you didn’t know…

Zidane returned to the Bernabeu on Monday, almost a year after he stepped down as manager. The Frenchman was unveiled after Santiago Solari was relieved of his duties as manager of the Blancos.

Real Madrid have struggled since the departure of both Zidane and Ronaldo, with the club currently on the verge of going trophy-less this season. The Spanish giants are already out of the Copa del Rey and Champions League and also sit 12 points behind rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

However, Zidane is back with an impressive resume, having led the club to three successive Champions League titles. The 46-year-old also won the league and Copa del Rey during his two and half year stint with Madrid.

At his unveiling ceremony, Zidane indicated that he is bent on rebuilding and returning the club to where it belongs. Reports suggest the Frenchman has identified Eden Hazard as the perfect player to kickstart the rebuilding job.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by Goal, the new Real Madrid manager has made contact with Chelsea for the signing of Hazard, who is rated at £100 million.

Zidane acknowledges that the current Madrid team is short on quality and wants to bring in the Belgian during the summer. Hazard has in the past revealed his admiration for Zidane and is on record to have said that Real Madrid is his dream club.

The 28-year-old is also yet to sign a contract extension at Chelsea, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, the report suggests Madrid president Florentino Perez is hoping that Zidane’s appointment could help lure PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to join the Blancos.

Rumour probability: 7/10

Hazard has never hidden his desire to play for Real Madrid and, with his idol Zidane returning to the club, this move looks very likely to happen in the summer.

What’s next?

Zidane’s first task will be to lead Real Madrid to victory when they face Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

Fetching more content...
