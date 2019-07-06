×
Real Madrid offer €100m + 2 players to hijack Paul Pogba from Juventus, Manchester United told to pay €100 M for Milinkovic-Savic, and more, 6 July 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
News
689   //    06 Jul 2019, 17:07 IST

Juventus and Real Madrid have chased Manchester United's Paul Pogba
Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

#5 Francesco Totti undecided over future

FIGC Hall Of Fame
FIGC Hall Of Fame

AS Roma have received enormous criticisms from their fans after the club made series of a highly controversial decision. The Rome-based club has decided to part ways with club legend Totti and Danielle de Rossi while selling star defender Kostas Manolas to direct rival.

Both Totti and de Rossi had served the club for more than a decade before Roma announced their exit. Totti joined Roma board after retiring as a player in 2017. He was widely regarded as one of the club's best players during his playing time, amassing 619 club appearances and scoring 250 goals.

However, the 42-year old's tenure as AS Roma director did not go as planned. The former AS Roma forward previously claimed that he was barely involved in the decision making at the club. He resigned as the club's director last month, but he admitted that his future is still uncertain.

“For now, I see myself on the beach,” Totti said. “I don’t know what I’ll do next, I am evaluating. There have been many proposals, and I’ll choose the best one, even whether it’s in Italy or Europe. However, I could even decide to just take time off. It's all up in the air right now.

“The role isn’t as important for me as the chance to work well with the right mentality and motivation. I thought long and hard before deciding to leave Roma. I am not following any of their progress right now, but I hope they are doing a good job. I haven’t heard from anyone at the club.”

Totti also revealed that Sampdoria have put an interest in him.

“Ferrero (Sampdoria President) calls me every day… He even has a spot on the beach near mine,” he concluded.

Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Sergej Milinković-Savić Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
