Real Madrid Player of the year: Top 3 candidates ranked

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg

Real Madrid's poor form throughout the current season have been the talking point in the football world. Los Blancos have suffered one of their worst seasons in recent history which saw them sack two managers in 2018/19. They were repeatedly embarrassed by their arch-rivals Barcelona and also by relative weaker sides.

Los Blancos could not stop Barcelona from securing their 8th LaLiga title in the past 11 years but the manner in which Madrid performed this season is of great concern. They are third in the league table with just 65 points from 35 matches. Madrid suffered ten defeats in the league so far, which is one of their worst record in the 21st century and also conceded 39 goals throughout the campaign.

The Spanish giants also suffered a premature and shock exit from the Champions League in the Round of 16 stages after a humiliating 1-4 defeat against Ajax at home. They failed to defeat Barcelona even once in the four times they met in the campaign, which includes a 4-1 aggregate defeat to their rivals in the semi-finals of the Copa Del Rey.

As a result of their poor displays, Los Blancos are enduring an abysmal season which is nowhere near their sky-high standards. Although the season is a collective failure, there are some players who stepped up and gave their best. Without further ado, let us take a look at three best players of Real Madrid in the current season.

#3 Luka Modric

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Having broken Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's duopoly on the Ballon d'Or last year, Modric failed to perform according to the expectations. Moreover, the consistent poor performances of Toni Kroos did not help the case at all.

Yet in a campaign filled with humiliation and embarrassment, Modric managed to perform better than most of the starlets in the squad. The midfield maestro was one of the rare players who held his own and kept performing with less support due to the poor form of key players throughout the campaign.

Modric has only been directly involved in 12 goals (4 goals, 8 assists) in all competition so far this campaign but for a central midfielder, his impact cannot be merely judged by goalscoring statistics.

