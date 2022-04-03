Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Player Ratings as Karim Benzema's brace salvages a win | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the Estadio de Balaídos to maintain the status quo at the top of the table.

Celta Vigo started ramping up the pressure on Real Madrid with their fans getting behind them. But it was Los Blancos who drew the first blood as Karim Benzema tucked one away from the penalty kick which was won by Eder Militao.

Nolito leveled the scores for Celta Vigo following the restart. The Spaniard dispatched one past Thibaut Courtois as he received a defense-piercing pass from Javi Galan.

With the score level, the game was anyone's for the taking. Real Madrid received another penalty for a foul on Rodrygo but Benzema's attempt from the spot was defied by Matias Dituro.

Los Blancos won another penalty minutes later, this time through Ferland Mendy, who went down after being caught by Kevin Vazquez. This time, Benzema made no mistake as he converted from the spot and delivered all three points for his side.

On that note, here's a a look at the Real Madrid player ratings for the game:

Thibaut Courtosis - 8/10

Thibaut Courtois was magnificent once again.

Thibaut Courtois came up big for Real Madrid yet again. The Belgian international made three saves in the course of the game. The save to deny Iago Aspas' free kick attempt was out of the top draw.

Ferland Mendy - 7.5/10

Ferland Mendy put in a solid performance for Real Madrid. The Frenchman won five duels, made four recoveries, won one tackle, made one interception, and cleared the ball once. Mendy also won the third penalty for Real Madrid, which eventually turned out to be the winner.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

David Alaba had a decent game but he is capable of much better. The Austrian international looked a bit left out and could have done better with respect to his positioning for Nolito's goal.

Eder Militao - 8/10

Eder Militao enjoyed his time on the pitch. The Brazilian took charge of the proceedings at the back. He won seven duels, made six recoveries, intercepted the ball twice, and made four clearances. Militao also won the first penalty for Real Madrid and his energetic runs from the back were a treat to watch.

Lucas Vazquez - 6.5/10

Real Madrid are leaking goals from the wings and that is what happened against Celta Vigo as well. Javi Galan whipped in a low lying cross past Lucas Vazquez for Nolito to finish. Apart from that, he had a decent game.

Toni Kroos - 7.5/10

Toni Kroos controlled the game for Real Madrid in the center. The German won four duels, won one tackle, and completed nine out of his nine attempted long balls. He also made two recoveries, made one interception, and completed two dribbles throughout the game.

Casemiro - 8/10

Casemiro was a tank against Celta Vigo. Nothing went past him. Casemiro won eight duels, made nine recoveries, made seven clearances, won one tackle, created two chances and made one interception. His defensive contributions were supreme.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Luka Modric looked a bit fatigued. The Croatian was not as proactive and could not dictate play as he is used to. However, he had a much better second half, but was taken off in the 74th minute in favor of Federico Valverde.

Vinicius Jr - 6/10

Vinicius Jr failed to impress upfront. The Brazilian lost 13 duels, was dispossessed thrice and completed just one out of his four attempted dribbles throughout the game. His trickery to wiggle out of spaces was mesmerizing, but it could not lead to anything substantial.

Karim Benzema - 8.5/10

Karim Benzema's brace saved the day for Real Madrid. He scored two goals from the spot to seal all three points. Benzema's brace took his tally to 24 goals for the season and also helped him equal Alfredo di Stefano's record of 216 goals for the club. He was not his usual self in front of goal but he is not to be blamed solely as he was devoid of service moving upfront.

Marco Asensio - 6.5/10

Marco Asensio is capable of doing much better.The Spaniard failed to inspire the attack and often found himself isolated on the far right. He was eventually replaced in favor of Rodrygo in the 61st minute of the game.

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes

Rodrygo - 7/10

Rodrygo had an instant impact. The Brazilian won the second penalty for Real Madrid. His quick feet lured Jeison Murillo into making a challenge. Rodrygo's energy inspired Los Blancos to transition faster.

Dani Carvajal - 6/10

Dani Carvajal came on for Lucas Vazquez in the 61st minute of the game. He slotted in perfectly at the back and did his job well.

Federico Valverde - 6.5/10

Federico Valverde replaced Luka Modric as Davide Ancelotti chose to give the Croatian some rest, keeping the fixture against Chelsea in mind. Valverde did well defensively and insulated the back-line from any threat. He even helped ease those transitions on the counters.

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden @fedeevalverde : "We're very happy. We knew it would be tough. Celta are a tough rival, it's hard to gte a win here. But we did it. Now it's time to enjoy and get ready for Chelsea." 🚂💬 @fedeevalverde: "We're very happy. We knew it would be tough. Celta are a tough rival, it's hard to gte a win here. But we did it. Now it's time to enjoy and get ready for Chelsea." https://t.co/CT29Ms20xh

Nacho - N/A

Did not have any impact on the game

Dani Ceballos - N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating

