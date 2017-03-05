Reports: Real Madrid players accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of being selfish in heated team meeting

The Real Madrid players want some better performances from Cristiano Ronaldo

Some of Ronaldo’s performances have not gone down well with his team-mates

What’s the story?

Real Madrid dismantled Eibar 4-1 in a commanding performance last night, but according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the picture was not so rosy for Real Madrid a day before the important clash.

According to the report, the Madrid players had a heated argument in Friday’s training session with many players unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s selfish behaviour during matches. The meeting reportedly involved senior players like Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Marcelo.

In case you didn’t know...

Zidane’s Real Madrid have struggled in the last few weeks and the La Liga title race has now heated up with Barcelona one point ahead of their arch rivals. Los Blancos still have a game in hand though and Madridistas will be hoping that the All Whites do not blow this excellent opportunity to win the League title.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid were without their star men Bale and Ronaldo for the trip against Eibar, but the likes of Benzema and James Rodriguez raised their game to dish out a commanding team performance.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly still the talisman of the team, the players were reportedly unhappy with the fact that when Madrid win, all the credit goes to him, but if they lose, the blame always goes to the other players.

The players also demanded a greater defensive contribution from their star man, although captain Ramos was quick to defend the Portuguese Superstar saying: “Here we all have to defend and run.The only one who does not have to run is Cristiano because he gets 60 goals.”

What’s next?

With Ronaldo expected to feature in the coming matches, Zidane will be hoping that the team puts up a united front and puts in the dominating performances he knows they are capable of. While Real Madrid did manage superbly against Eibar, they will need the Portuguese talisman to be at his best in the business end of the season.

Sportskeeda’s take

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the main man of this star-studded Real Madrid side. However, football is a team game and the Portuguese superstar’s teammates will be expecting him to put up a greater defensive contribution in the upcoming matches.