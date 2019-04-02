3 players Real Madrid can sign if they can't get Eden Hazard

Chelsea FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Eden Hazard is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world at this moment and recently, has been vocal about his plan to move to the Spanish giants. He has been in a great form recently, delivering at every opportunity but wants his hands on some silverware understandably, which Chelsea is struggling to provide.

The blues are lagging behind in the league with 57 points out of 30 games, 20 points behind the league leaders Liverpool. The average points per game fall just below 2 which should've been better with the arrival of Maurizio Sarri. Currently, Chelsea is aiming for a top 4 finish with just 3 points behind Arsenal.

Hazard has scored 23 times and assisted 13 times in 50 matches in all competitions this season and is a peripheral figure for the club. The London side is doing everything they can to prevent the Belgian from leaving this summer and undoubtedly, he is the club's number one player at the time.

Chelsea is desperate to keep the Belgian international with them due to the transfer ban, the chances are slim but with the confirmation of USA international Christian Pulisic, things seem in control for the Blues whereas, Real Madrid have been longing for a replacement after Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the Spanish side for Juventus.

Madrid since then signed Vinicius Junior who really impressed the club and the supporters with his ability on the ball but is just 19 years old and needs to work on his decision making and finishing. Another player Madrid signed was Mariano Diaz who couldn't really lift the Bernabeu as expected and has been underperforming since.

Madrid has been keeping an eye on a proven talent who can replace Ronaldo's void at the fullest thus, have been heavily linked to Eden Hazard. The Belgian International has been vocal about the transfer rumours and has hinted about leaving Chelsea but if by any reason this deal falls off, here are three players Real Madrid could look out for in the market:

#3 Hakim Ziyech

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Hakim Ziyech is a Moroccan footballer who plays for the Dutch side Ajax. He signed for the Ajax in 2016 with a reported transfer fee of €11m. He scored his first goal for the club in a 5-0 victory over Willem II in the KNVB Cup and hasn't slowed since.

With a mind for the attack, the 26-year-old winger plays on the right wing and likes to cut inside for a pop on the goal with his preferred left foot. He is known for his exceptional quality of long balls and technique. His special talents include scoring accurate freekicks, switching the play and dribbling on the wing.

He has been instrumental in the success of the Dutch club this season helping them in beating the reigning champions Real Madrid 4-3 on aggregate. He has scored 16 goals in 32 matches in all competitions for the club and 3 goals in 5 matches for the Moroccan side.

Ziyech will fit right in the Madrid squad with his brilliant technical skills and deadly low driven crosses creating numerous chances and with the striking quality of Benzema, this setup of attack can really work for Zidane's men.

