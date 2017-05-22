Real Madrid players troll Gerard Pique in La Liga title parade

Real Madrid's Ramos led the abusive chants in the victory parade at Cibeles post their title win.

by Rishabh Tiwari News 22 May 2017, 19:22 IST

A customary Real Madrid title parade

What’s the story?

The Real Madrid squad, after lifting their 33rd La Liga title, headed towards Cibeles square to celebrate with their fans. During the celebration, Los Blancos players targeted their rivals Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona’s defender Gerard Pique.

The players of the winning side celebrated their major trophy win with the chant: “Piqué b******, greet the champions.”

In addition, the Madrid players followed their fans and were heard shouting chants against their local rivals: “Atleti tell me what it feels like.”

In case you didn’t know...

It’s not the first time that Los Blancos celebrated their win with a chant against their rivals. They did the same thing back in the 1996/97 season when Madrid legend Raul was heard shouting chants against the Blaugrana.

Also, after winning the UEFA Champions League in 2014, the Meringues shouted offensive chants against Los Rojiblancos.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid lifted the title on 21st May with a victory over Malaga CF, with a three-point lead over the Catalan giants, Barcelona. Los Blancos ended a five-year wait for the league title which brought about wild celebrations.

Going with the tradition, the whole Madrid squad gathered at the Cibeles square along with the fans to celebrate the La Liga win. During the celebration, the players were heard shouting chants against their Spanish rivals. It was also captured by their fans and videos were uploaded on social media platforms.

In the footage, one can clearly see that Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Isco led the chants against their international teammate Pique.

What’s next?

The question now is whether La Liga officials will take any action against the Los Blancos. A similar incident took place between the Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in 2015. During the FA Cup victory parade, Jack Wilshere sang anti-Tottenham chants and was fined £40,000 by the Football Association.

Such situations between Ramos and Pique might spoil their relationship as international teammates in the future.

Author’s Take

It’s not only about Madrid, no club in the world should ever celebrate with offensive chants against their rival clubs or players. Regardless of the trophy, they should avoid celebrating in such a manner and if such incidents take place, strict actions should be taken so that the same mistakes are not repeated again.