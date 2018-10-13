×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid players would benefit from Hazard joining the club

Paul
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
190   //    13 Oct 2018, 04:32 IST

Eden Hazard in amazing form with Chelsea
Eden Hazard in amazing form with Chelsea

Eden Hazard has hinted previously that he might be open to a move to Real Madrid, and his comments regarding a possible move have piqued excitement in Santiago Bernebeu. 

Real Madrid has had a rough start to the 2018-19 La Liga season. They went winless in their last four matches, which has pushed the Madrid board to seek out some kind of inspiration that would help them in the later half of the season.

 At this point, Madrid would be counting on Julen Lopetegui to stand up for the team and bring forth a change, but they would definitely be open to any player who can lead the team and take them out of this winless drought.

Hazard is one of those players who has been consistently performing in the Premier League for Chelsea and is considered to be one of the best players of PL.

 He has also been flirting with the idea for a possible switch to Spain, and it is understood that the transfer talks have also gone well within the Madrid team.

The twenty-seven-year-old ace recently made some comments which have got the Madrid camp buzzed and excited.


''Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don't want to talk about this every day. I don't have time, but we will talk about my future soon. I think so. It is also when you have a dream, and you want to make it happen.”

Hazard also believes that to get more recognition in the world of football and win the most prestigious awards, a transfer to Spain would be necessary. 

If he eventually ends up in Real Madrid, the Madrid camp would be more than happy to welcome him to their side.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Paul
CONTRIBUTOR
Content writer, Editor, Sports Enthusiast.
Why there is no need of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid could sign instead of Hazard
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Real Madrid should not buy Eden Hazard and...
RELATED STORY
Report: Real Madrid to Target £110m-rated  Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Hazard's 'verbal' Real Madrid agreement, Perez's bold...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 most-likely signings this...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid sign Thibaut Courtois
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Top 5 candidates to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid want Chelsea defender after Super...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Madrid clubs set to raid Chelsea as two huge...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CEL DEP 12:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés
20 Oct REA LEV 04:30 PM Real Madrid vs Levante
20 Oct VAL LEG 07:45 PM Valencia vs Leganés
20 Oct VIL ATL 10:00 PM Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid
21 Oct BAR SEV 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Sevilla
21 Oct RAY GET 03:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe
21 Oct EIB ATH 07:45 PM Eibar vs Athletic Club
21 Oct HUE ESP 10:00 PM Huesca vs Espanyol
22 Oct REA REA 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
23 Oct REA GIR 12:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us