Real Madrid players would benefit from Hazard joining the club

Paul FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 190 // 13 Oct 2018, 04:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard in amazing form with Chelsea

Eden Hazard has hinted previously that he might be open to a move to Real Madrid, and his comments regarding a possible move have piqued excitement in Santiago Bernebeu.

Real Madrid has had a rough start to the 2018-19 La Liga season. They went winless in their last four matches, which has pushed the Madrid board to seek out some kind of inspiration that would help them in the later half of the season.

At this point, Madrid would be counting on Julen Lopetegui to stand up for the team and bring forth a change, but they would definitely be open to any player who can lead the team and take them out of this winless drought.

Hazard is one of those players who has been consistently performing in the Premier League for Chelsea and is considered to be one of the best players of PL.

He has also been flirting with the idea for a possible switch to Spain, and it is understood that the transfer talks have also gone well within the Madrid team.

The twenty-seven-year-old ace recently made some comments which have got the Madrid camp buzzed and excited.

''Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don't want to talk about this every day. I don't have time, but we will talk about my future soon. I think so. It is also when you have a dream, and you want to make it happen.”

Hazard also believes that to get more recognition in the world of football and win the most prestigious awards, a transfer to Spain would be necessary.

If he eventually ends up in Real Madrid, the Madrid camp would be more than happy to welcome him to their side.