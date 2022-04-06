Real Madrid presents Chelsea's biggest challenge yet in Champions League defence

Real Madrid are still yet to beat Chelsea in any major competition and as the two clubs prepare to lock horns once again, the battle is expected to be as keen as ever.

For the first time, though, it is hard to pick a favorite. While Real Madrid are flying high in La Liga, where they sit 12 points clear at the top, their recent form hasn’t been too convincing.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be heading into Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash on the back of a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford in the Premier League.

This makes the upcoming game even, although Thomas Tuchel’s side will have the advantage of playing in front of their teeming home fans at Stamford Bridge.

Blues aim to repeat last season's heroics

Last season, Chelsea beat Real Madrid home and away, coasting to a 3-1 aggregate victory in the semifinals on their way to lifting the Champions League trophy.

Although the Blues have slightly regressed, having failed to kick on and challenge for the Premier League this term, last season's heroics are still firmly within their reach.

Saturday's heavy defeat to Brentford may have been disappointing but it was Chelsea’s first loss in six matches and it is imperative that they put that result behind them immediately.

In truth, Real Madrid currently look better than they were last season and won't be pushovers. But the Blues have the chance to save their season by advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC 'We'll play in the right way and how we want to play.' 'We'll play in the right way and how we want to play.' 💪

Chelsea’s biggest challenge in title defence

Chelsea are all but out of the Premier League title race, where Liverpool and Manchester City look set to muster a two-horse race.

Tuchel's side is now only in contention for the FA Cup and the Champions League and will be facing their biggest challenge yet in their defense of the latter tournament.

With revenge on the cards for Real Madrid, the challenge couldn't be harder for Chelsea as they aim to eliminate the Blancos in back-to-back seasons.

"It's normal cycles like this change at some point, but we should be aware teams with this kind of experience and quality can produce special performances on special nights," Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Chelseafc.com.

"For us, it's also a pretty special occasion. That's why we also feel pretty excited. We don’t lose too much sleep about where they are in Europe.

"We want to prove a point to ourselves again, that’s the target. The occasion is special, the opponent is special, and that’s why we are very excited."

Chelsea completely outplayed Real Madrid over two legs last season, but they'll need to do more to get the better of the Blancos once again.

The Blues haven't faced a side as organized as Carlo Ancelotti's side this season and it remains to be seen how they'll fare on Wednesday against Karim Benzema and Co.

