Real Madrid prodigy Fede Valverde 'owed it to his crest' to tackle Alvaro Morata

Valverde's tackle on Morata in the Supercopa final

Real Madrid youngster Fede Valverde revealed he felt he 'owed it to his crest' to commit the last man tackle on Alvaro Morata in the Supercopa final. The young Uruguayan committed a red-card tackle on Morata in the 115th minute of the Supercopa final in January earlier this year.

The score was at 0-0, and the former Real Madrid Spaniard was running through on goal to face a worried Thibaut Courtois and essentially win Atletico Madrid the final. However, Valverde made a stunning recovery and took a bullet for his team by taking a red card but preventing a sure-shot goal. This led to the Real Madrid star winning over the hearts of Los Blancos' faithful.

Speaking on the infamous tackle, Valverde expressed that he felt he owed it to his club and he is someone who would defend his crest even if his actions go against the rules of the sport. The Real Madrid midfielder told ABC,

"Tackling (Alvaro) Morata? I don’t know if this got me into the hearts of Madridistas but I’m not proud fouling any opponent. It was a clean foul, I didn’t want to injure him. I owe it to my crest and I will always defend my crest even against the rules of the game.”

1 - @realmadriden's Federico Valverde has attempted (15) and completed (10) more dribbles than any other player in the 2020 Supercopa de España. MVP. pic.twitter.com/MCsTjOHTMh — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 12, 2020

'It was a triumph for Real Madrid, not just for me'

Valverde also revealed earlier that he spoke to Morata after the final and apologized for the tackle. The Uruguayan star said after the match,

"I’ve apologized [to Alvaro Morata]. It’s not good what I did, but I had to do that. When the penalties ended, I waited and I then I ran [onto the pitch]. They congratulated me, but it’s for everyone. For those who played, those who didn’t and those who gave advice at half time. It’s a triumph of the team."

Incidentally, despite his red card-offence, the Real Madrid prodigy was named Man of the Match for the final against Atleti.

Fede Valverde has been an immense figure for Real Madrid's midfield this season

The Uruguayan, who was purchased by Real Madrid from Peñarol back in 2016, also commented on his side possibly winning the La Liga this season. Valverde feels that it would be a historic title which would be dedicated to the people who have suffered during this pandemic. In the same interview with ABC,

"It would be very nice to win this league (title), that whatever happens, would go into football’s history. There are many people to dedicate this title to, the list of people is huge. So many people have suffered (in this pandemic)."

Real Madrid were set to travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League ahead of the lockdown. Led by their former foe Pep Guardiola, City produced a display of the highest order at the Santiago Bernabéu and now have to defend a 2-1 lead at home to Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.

Valverde against Manchester City

Speaking on the tie, Valverde commented,

"Man. City? Hopefully we can play the second leg in two months. That would be a win for everyone. Coming back to win the tie is possible because in Madrid everything is possible. It’s early to think about it, but it’s the club’s code to win everything."

Valverde is back in training with the Real Madrid squad as the La Liga club eagerly await the restart of the 2019/20 league season.