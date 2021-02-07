Real Madrid put star up for sale in the summer amidst Juventus interest - Reports

According to Goal, Real Madrid have put Marcelo up for sale in the summer as they aim to cash in on him before his contract expires.

The end of another era in Real Madrid is drawing near as the Galacticos are reportedly set to sell veteran defender Marcelo.

The Brazilian has been almost indispensable for Los Blancos for over a decade, but it seems like his highly successful career at the Bernabeu could come to an end this summer.

📍| Marcelo, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are all nominated for the Samba de Ouro award, for best Brazilian player in Europe. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/iCND89Dj73 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 3, 2021

Since the arrival of Ferland Mendy from the Ligue 1, Marcelo has seen his playing time drop drastically. This has drawn the interest of top clubs across Europe, who are seeking to inject quality and experience into their defensive rank.

Real Madrid are planning to overhaul their squad in the summer, therefore, they will need to clear their hefty wage bill to compensate for their patchy form this season

Juventus linked with move for Real Madrid full-back Marcelo

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

While Marcelo might be entering the twilight of his career, he has not been shy of offers, as his leadership quality and experience at both club level and on the international stage is unmatched.

According to reports, Serie A champions Juventus are looking at a potential move for the 32-year-old, as Andrea Pirlo continues his rebuild at the Allianz Arena.

This deal could see the Brazilian link up with close friend and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he spent nine years playing side by side at Real Madrid.

📍| Marcelo to Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram: "Miss you 😢"



🤍 pic.twitter.com/csvXNAQPAH — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 5, 2021

Should Marcelo quit the Bernabeu in the summer, his absence will not be greatly felt by Real Madrid, as they have France international Ferland Mendy filling his boots already.

Spanish full-back Sergio Reguilon, who is on loan at Tottenham, could also return to the club, as Real have a buy-back clause in his Spurs contract.

Since his move from Brazilian-based outfit Fluminense for €6.5m in 2006, Marcelo has made over 500 appearances for Real Madrid.

He has won an incredible 22 major trophies with the Los Blancos, including two Champions League titles, three La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups, to name a few.