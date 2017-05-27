Reports: Real Madrid have received an official €42 million bid for James Rodriguez

Inter Milan have officially submitted a bid for the Colombian star

James Rodriguez’ future at Real Madrid is all but over after a disappointing season

What’s the story?

Inter Milan have made their interest in James Rodriguez official, by making a €42 million bid for the Colombian, according to a report in Spanish newspaper AS. Real Madrid are reportedly disappointed with the bid and will reject it, as they hope to recoup more of the fee they paid for James. Florentino Perez is hopeful that Manchester United’s interest will drive up the Colombian’s price.

Previously

The departure of James Rodriguez has been the subject of incessant speculation this season, especially after the Colombian reacted angrily to being substituted in April. In his last game at the Bernabeu, the James appeared to give an extended goodbye – applauding all ends of the stadium as he went off to be substituted. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane later denied that James’ gesture meant he was on his way out of the club, but rumours about the Colombian continue to circulate nonetheless.

The heart of the matter

James Rodriguez has found on-pitch time hard to come by under Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, with the Frenchman only offering the Colombian 1824 minutes this season, most of which came against minnows in La Liga and in the Copa del Rey. Despite that, James has been involved in 24 goals this season (11 goals, 13 assists) at the rate of a goal involvement every 76 minutes.

His effectiveness has seen plenty of clubs interested in his signature, with Manchester United previously in pole position to sign him, although the Red Devils have yet to make their approach official. The report in AS notes that Inter Milan have made an official bid of €42 million, which is considerably less than the 80 million Florentino Perez parted with to sign the Colombian from AS Monaco in 2014.

The Nerazzurri were rejected by James Rodriguez last summer, according to the same report, with the Colombian failing to agree personal terms after Madrid accepted a bid.

Author’s Take:

James shouldn't be as quick to turn down Inter Milan as he was last time around – the Nerazzurri could become UEFA Champions League giants yet again, now that their owners, Chinese conglomerate Suning, are willing to splash the cash. From a sporting perspective, Manchester United would offer Champions League in 2017/18, but Real Madrid will be hoping to sell James for considerably more than the €42 million off.