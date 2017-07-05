Reports: Real Madrid reject €81m bid from Manchester United

Los Blancos are holding out for 90 million euros

Alvaro Morata’s time at Real Madrid seems to be up

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have rejected an astonishing €81 million bid for Alvaro Morata from Manchester United, according to a report in British news outlet, Goal. The Spanish striker has long been one of the priorities for Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho in this transfer window, and the Los Blancos hierarchy is apparently still holding out for €90 million for their star Spanish forward, although Morata has his heart set on playing for Manchester United this season.

Previously

Manchester United’s pursuit of Alvaro Morata has been no secret – the Spanish striker has already been the subject of a €65 million bid from Manchester United, which Real Madrid swiftly struck back the last month. Morata, who was with the Spanish football team for the U21 Euros last month, studiously avoided questions regarding his future, although Florentino Perez gave a cryptic update on his future, saying “I think we're not in negotiations with Manchester United, which is not to say that there are people around you who are talking, which is normal. I have read that we have reached an agreement I do not know how many million times, but it isn't true.”

The heart of the matter

The report claims that Morata, who is currently on his honeymoon, has instructed his agent, Juanma Lopez, to seal a deal before pre-season starts, since the forward does not want to return to Madrid. The Spanish striker was given his Real Madrid debut by Jose Mourinho and is keen on linking up with his former boss as United set off on their pre-season tour in the coming weeks.

The only stumbling block to this deal remains the fee, as Real Madrid want to maximize any profits they can make over a striker they bought back from Juventus last season for 30 million. Los Blancos are reportedly willing to sell at 90 million, as they can reinvest the fee for a quality understudy to Karim Benzema, as Mariano Diaz has already left the club.

Author’s Take:

Manchester United’s pressing need for a central striker plays perfectly into Real Madrid’s hands, and 90 million is an excellent fee for Alvaro Morata. There is better value to be found in the transfer market, and Real Madrid can comfortably reinforce their squad with the money on offer.