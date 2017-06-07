Reports: Real Madrid reject Manchester United's £52 million bid

Real Madrid want at least 78 million for him.

by Sripad Rumours 07 Jun 2017, 12:26 IST

Striker hunting

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have rejected a £52 million bid for Alvaro Morta according to Sky Sports. Jose Mourinho's Manchester United made the bid for the Spanish striker after talks for Romelu Lukaku stalled.

Morata has been a target for Manchester United and Chelsea while AC Milan have also shown interest in signing him. Chelsea were the front runners for the Spaniard but cooled their interest after Lukaku agreed terms to join them.

In case you didn’t know...

Manchester United are looking to sign 1-2 strikers this summer as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out injured for the year. Wayne Rooney's career at Old Trafford is coming to an end, and reports suggest that he will be sold in the summer.

Mourinho was keen on signing Antonie Griezmann when the transfer window opened, and reports indicate that it was a done deal. But the CAS upheld Atletico Madrid's transfer ban, and the French striker decided not to leave them.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United made a £52 million bid for Alvaro Morata last night. The bid was immediately rejected by Real Madrid who are reportedly demanding £78 million for him!

Los Blancos are interested in signing David De Gea from the Red Devils in the summer and are willing to negotiate a swap deal. Jose Mourinho, however, is not ready to let go of the goalkeeper this transfer season.

Premier League bound?

Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane are determined to get the Spanish goalkeeper at the club next season. They even offered James Rodriguez in a swap deal, but with United now interested in Morata, they might opt to offer the striker instead.

What’s next?

Manchester United will have two options on their hands now. One is to meet Real Madrid's asking price of £78 million and the other being the swap deal proposed by Los Blancos.

Apart from Morata, Manchester United are also targeting a move for Andrea Belotti according to reports in Italy. The Red Devils will be signing a striker for sure this summer but will have to splash out a minimum of €70 million to sign a top striker.

Author’s Take

Real Madrid rejected Chelsea £70 million offer for Morata last summer and so, it's no surprise that Manchester United have had their £52 million bid rejected. The striker was keen on working under Conte and it would interesting to see if Chelsea will make a move for him again.