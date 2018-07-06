Real Madrid reportedly plan Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell ceremony ahead of Juventus transfer

Reports claim that Cristiano Ronaldo will officially complete a move to Juventus in the next few days

A sudden surge in developments has seen a number of rumours arise in the last couple of days, claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo could indeed be on the verge of completing a move to Juventus.

After putting his future at Real Madrid in doubt post the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, Ronaldo left to lead Portugal at the World Cup in Russia, temporarily silencing the subsequent rumours.

However, ever since Portugal crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the rumours seem to have gathered momentum yet again with recent reports claiming that the move could, in fact, be very close to completion.

Amid all the hubbub, reports from Metro have claimed that Real Madrid have decided to allow their talisman to leave and join Serie A side Juventus for a reported fee of £88 million.

According to reports from Marca (via the Metro report), Ronaldo's super-agent and close friend Jorge Mendes is believed to have met Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez, and the pair allegedly agreed upon the exit terms.

Ronaldo, who has won 15 major titles in 9 years at Madrid, is allegedly keen on a new challenge in his career and has reportedly asked the Madrid bosses to allow his departure. The same report claims that the Los Blancos have already begun to plan a farewell ceremony for the 33-year-old.

After their handling of Iker Casillas' departure drew widespread disapproval, Real Madrid will look to avoid another such scenario by sending off their star player in style. Both teams, Madrid and Juventus, are said to be keen on giving Ronaldo a fitting tribute for his contributions to the sport and could do so in the form of a grand ceremony before the prolific goalscorer switches sides.

It is only fair to assume that Madrid will do everything in their power to ensure Ronaldo a comfortable switch in a bid to celebrate the end of their all-time leading goalscorer's career at the club.